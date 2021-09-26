Lewis Hamilton Wins 100th F1 Race As Disastrous Pit Decision Costs Lando Norris Russian GP

Seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton won his 100th race at the Russian Grand Prix 2021 in the most dramatic fashion. After having an extremely poor start, Hamilton came through the field from seventh place. However, he was aided by Lando Norris' mishap after the Brit lost the lead of the race with just three laps to go.

In terms of excitement, the Russian GP was one of the most thrilling races as both championship rivals Hamilton and Max Verstappen finished first and second despite not starting the race in the top three. Hamilton started the race fourth while Verstappen started the race from last place. The Brit's (246.5) win in Sochi also helped him take the lead in the Drivers' Championship from his Dutch rival (244.5) by two points.

Russian GP 2021 results: Lewis Hamilton wins 100th race

Reigning F1 champion Lewis Hamilton had a disastrous start as he fell from fourth place to seventh place on the opening lap. However, he worked his way back through the field to clinch his 100th victory, in a race that ended dramatically with rain.

I N C R E D I B L E 💯@LewisHamilton #F1 pic.twitter.com/bjPvx2xHHG — Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2021

Rainfall played a significant part in helping Hamilton claim victory as Mercedes F1 pit him at the right time, while McLaren F1 did not follow suit with Lando Norris. With McLaren F1 making the wrong decision, Norris eventually crashed into the barriers after losing grip due to his old tyres. The 21-year old Brit ended the race in a disappointing seventh place.

Lewis Hamilton delighted to win 100th race in F1

While speaking after the race, Lewis Hamilton said that he had to wait long to clinch his 100th Grand Prix win, and added that it felt bittersweet as Lando Norris 'did so well.' While giving his post-race interview, the seven-time Drivers' Champion said, "Big thank you to the crowd, it's not been the best of weather but thank you. The 100th has taken a long time, wasn't sure if it would come. Lando did so well, bittersweet to see my old team ahead."

"Lost a lot of ground in the start but hung on. Obviously, Max did a great job to finish second from last. Would have been tough to overtake Lando. He was fast and wasn't making any mistakes. But then the rain came, and the team did a great job," added Hamilton.