'Life Is So Uncertain': Sports Fraternity Condoles Untimely Demise Of Renowned Singer KK

Popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK by his fans, passed away on May 31, Tuesday in Kolkata. The singer last performed at Nazrul Mancha, a renowned auditorium in the southern belt of Kolkata in West Bengal, after which he is believed to have fallen ill. He was immediately rushed to the CMRI hospital and was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of death of the singer is still unknown, but a source from the hospital has confirmed to Republic Media Network that he was brought there at around 10.30 PM.

He appeared to have sustained multiple injuries after having fallen down and was declared dead after his arrival at the hospital. Clips from his live Kolkata concert have now gone viral on social media, in which the singer can be seen crooning along with his fans. The attendees cheered him on as he performed, at what was his 'final' concert.

KK passes away at 53: Cricket fraternity pays last respects

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and VVS Laxman took to social media to offer their deepest condolences to the late singer. IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals, alongside sports commentator Harsha Bhogle, expressed sorrow over the untimely demise of Bollywood's popular playback singer.

Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/43B3dzykP3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2022

Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music.

My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5V7FybYMnQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 31, 2022

Can't believe we have lost KK! Such happy memories of his fabulous performances and time spent together in Istanbul. Such a cool, chilled out person. @vikramsathaye @mandybedi @BhogleAnita — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 31, 2022

“𝘏𝘶𝘮, 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘦 𝘺𝘢 𝘯𝘢 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘦 𝘺𝘢𝘢𝘥 𝘢𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘺𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘭…”



Shocking news coming in from Kolkata. Rest In Peace KK 💐 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 31, 2022

Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 31, 2022

KK passes away at 53

The singer took to Instagram only hours before his untimely death and shared a few photos from his live concert at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium. The 53-year-old wrote while sharing the photos, "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College!! Love you all." In the photos, KK is seen performing on stage while an ecstatic audience cheers him on.

KK became popular among his fans after the release of his first album 'Pal'. The late singer gave Bollywood some of its popular chartbusters like Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Dus Bahane (Dus), Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday), Gori Gori (Main Hoon Na), Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe) and many others. Apart from Hindi, KK sang in other regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati and Assamese.

KK's music career spanned for almost 3-decade-long in which he sang more than 500 songs in Hindi and more than 200 songs in Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam languages. He had also received various honours including two Screen Awards for Best Playback Singer- Male (Non-Film Music) and many more.