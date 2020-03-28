Live Online Workshops For Athletes, Wonderful Initiative Of SAI During Lockdown: Gopichand

At a time when athletes have been restricted to their homes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sports Authority of India has launched a series of live online workshops with experts of sports science and sports management to engage athletes and help them enhance their knowledge.

The workshop was launched by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on his Twitter account, where he invited everyone to join in the interesting sessions. The workshops are live from 11 am every day, on all social media platforms of SAI.

Online sessions

The first session of the 24-series workshop started on Friday with renowned physiotherapist Dr. Nikhil Latey speaking about how to train at home during the time of coronavirus which got over eight thousand views. This was followed by a session on nutritional requirements for athletes during coronavirus by Ryan Fernando, which garnered more than 15 thousand views from athletes, coaches and fitness enthusiasts.

Other speakers include National Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha and senior sports journalist Sharda Ugra, among many others. The sessions are being attended by athletes and para-athletes from all sports, including Olympic probable shooters Divyash Panwar, Apurvi Chandela, Abhishek Verma, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Anish Bhanwala, Nikhat Zarin, swimmer Srihari Nataraj, among others.

Olympian Pooja Dhanda said, "The sessions are very informative. It helped me think differently about training while at home and helped me focus on the key areas. I look forward to the other sessions as well."

Wonderful initiative

Praising the initiative and affirming the importance of being mentally and physically fit while being at home, Pullela Gopichand said, “It is a wonderful initiative taken by SAI. In these testing times with the Coronavirus, it is important to keep oneself physically and mentally active and find ways to use our time better. These online sessions will certainly help in achieving that. Sport is not only about being competitive, challenges will be thrown up and it is how we face them with the best of our ability and keep moving forward."

