Thaddeus Moss Takes Inspiration From Dad Randy Moss, Puts On A Show For LSU Tigers: WATCH

It was a glorious night for LSU Tigers as they laid their hands on the NCAA football championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans with a 42-25 win against Clemson Tigers.

It was a dominant performance put in by the entire LSU Tigers squad but Thaddeus Moss was singles out for special praise with some impressive displays on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST).

What made things even sweeter for the young wide receiver was that his dad and NFL Hall of Famer - Randy Moss - was present in the stands.

Odell Beckham Jr was present as LSU Tigers won the NCAA football championship

Thaddeus Moss puts on a stunning display for LSU Tigers with dad in the stands

Son of Randy Moss hauls in two TDs in CFP title game - https://t.co/dFpBSbeq3y pic.twitter.com/tR5aRAvOB8 — Boxing News Now (@Boxing_NewsNow) January 14, 2020

Thaddeus Moss and Randy Moss have become an overnight father-son sensation after their camaraderie was caught on live camera from New Orleans. Thaddeus Moss completed two TDs but caught the eye of many scouts with his impressive movement on the football field. LSU football captured its fourth national title in program history.

The LSU Tigers previously won college football national titles in 1958, 2003 and 2007. Randy Moss is an NFL analyst for ESPN and wide receiver in the NFL from 1998-2012 after a college career at Marshall. Randy Moss played in two Super Bowl games, XLII with the Patriots and XLVII with the 49ers, but was on the losing side on both occasions.

On February 3, 2018, Randy Moss was selected to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

LSU Tigers party hard after being crowned national champions

Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

