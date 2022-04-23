Man Allegedly Punched By Mike Tyson On Plane Defends Actions, Says 'became Overly Excited'

Mike Tyson made the headlines again for punching a man on a flight at the San Francisco International Airport. Melvin George Townsend III, the man with whom Mike Tyson fight happened was left badly bruised with a bloody forehead. In the latest development, the lawyer of the victim has come out and presented victim's side of version following the incident.

Mike Tyson plane incident: Victim's lawyers defend their client

According to the report by GivemeSports, Mike Tyson’s representatives claimed that his actions were a reaction to Townsend’s behaviour, who witnesses claim was harassing the boxing star at San Francisco airport. However, lawyers representing Townsend had their own version, in which they stated, "Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial. At a certain point, Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner."

He further added, “This situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant. Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson.”

According to E news, the attorney added that his client also "denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson."

Mike Tyson punches man in airport

A video of Mike Tyson shows the legendary boxer leaning over the back of his seat, repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a Jet Blue plane bound for Florida.

Prior to the physical altercation, the man is seen on the video standing over Tyson's seat, waving his arms and talking animatedly while the former boxer sits quietly. Sarah Burchfield, a passenger on the flight said she saw the man who Tyson punched at an airport bar earlier, appearing loud and quarrelsome.

The San Francisco police in their statement said, "Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation."

Both were released pending further investigation.