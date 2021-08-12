Manpreet Singh's Mother Wears Son's Bronze Medal, While He Takes A Nap On Her Lap; See Pic

India men's Hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh ended the country's medal drought in Olympics as his team went onto win the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Manpreet Singh's Bronze medal effort meant the Indian hockey team ended the 41-year wait for the medal with a 5-4 win over Germany to claim third place in the competition. Upon his arrival back home from Tokyo Olympics, Manpreet Singh was felicitated for his effort after which he set of for his home.

Manpreet Singh's mother wears bronze medal

Following the felicitation ceremony, Manpreet Singh went back to his home in Mithapur in Jalandhar. After arriving home, he gave the bronze medal to his mother while he took a nap on her lap. The special moment was captured and shared on social media by the 29-year-old hockey superstar. In the caption, he wrote that watching his mother smile and knowing that how proud she is of him brings a smile to his face.

Just seeing her smile and knowing how proud she is of me brings a smile to my face too - won’t be here today without her 😇 #therealwinner #loveyoumama pic.twitter.com/EwRadU7z5E — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) August 11, 2021

Indian hockey team performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020

The last time India men's hockey team reached the top four was in 1980 at the Moscow Games, where the Men in Blue went on to win a record eighth gold medal. India began their campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand before being thrashed 1-7 by Australia in their second match of the Olympics. However, the men in blue bounced back from the crushing loss to qualify for the knockout stage and equal Australia on points to finish second in the group. In the quarterfinal, the team defeated Great Britain 3-1, however, the journey towards the golden glory ended following a 2-5 loss to eventual gold medallists Belgium in the semis.

The team bagged the Bronze medal after defeating Germany in a nine-goal thriller on August 5. India won the match by 5-4 courtesy goals from Simranjeeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Rupinderpal Singh and skipper Harmanpreet Singh. With the bronze medal, India has now become the most successful hockey team in Olympic history, with 12 medals, eight of which are gold. Germany (11) has the next best tally in terms of Olympic medals followed by Australia (9) and the Netherlands (9).