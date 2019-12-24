Manu Bhaker And Anish Bhanwala Sweep National Titles

Commonwealth and Youth Olympic Games champion Manu Bhaker and Anish Bhanwala clinched the Women’s 10m Air Rifle and Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol titles respectively at the 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions

in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Manu added four golds to her previous tally of two medals that she had won earlier in the competition and also equaled the qualification national record en-route a facile victory. Anish also won both the individual and team golds in the men’s and junior men’s categories of his event to stamp his dominance in the event.

Manu shot to a high score of 588

Manu Bhaker who has also won India one of its 15 Tokyo 2020 quota berths, shot a high score of 588 to top qualifications and equal the record set by Annu Raj Singh in the South Asian Games. She then shot a 243 to emerge triumphant in the eight-woman final. Meanwhile, Devanshi Dhama was lagging back with 237.8 and yet another Tokyo quota winner Yashaswini Singh Deswal won a bronze medal with 217.7.



Anish shot 28 in the Rapid Fire final to leave behind Bhavesh Shekhawat of Rajasthan who ended with 26 while Chandigarh’s Vijayveer Sidhu came in third with 22 hits. Anish had also topped qualifying with a score of 582.

