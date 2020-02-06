Max Verstappen Could Still Leave Red Bull F1 Despite Signing Contract Extension

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen had a fantastic 2019 season finishing third on the driver's standings behind champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes. Last month the dutch driver extended his contract with Red Bull, which would keep him with the Formula One team until the end of the 2023 season. Inspite of signing the extension contract, Verstappen could still end up walking away from the Red Bull F1 team.

F1: Max Verstappen Exit Clause

According to a report published by essentiallysports.com, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed a crucial exit clause in Max Verstappen’s current contract. Should certain circumstances arise, Verstappen is free to walk away from Red Bull as early as 2021. Verstappen's stay is also dependent on Honda staying in F1. Red Bull’s current deal with the engine supplier expires at the end of 2021. Should the Japanese manufacturer decide to walk away from F1 after that, Verstappen is free to leave Red Bull.

Speaking to Motorsport Magazin.com Marko said that generally speaking, it is a fixed contract and if everything goes in the right direction there will be no problems. he further said that Red Bull has a contract with Honda until 2021, but obviously being without an engine for the future it would complicate teams plans. He further quoted that, it is clear that the team needs a competitive engine to keep hold of Verstappen.

Max Verstappen net worth and salary

According to Wolf of Wealth, Max Verstappen has a net worth that stands at an estimated $25 million, as of mid-2019. However, there are sources which claim his current worth is as high as $50 million. This could be especially true given his sponsorships and the last contract with Red Bull that was worth £10m a year. He was also named the fourth-highest earner in Formula 1 after the contract. The Dutchman has signed a three-season contract extension with the Milton Keynes-based squad on January 7, 2020.

