Max Verstappen Edges Out World Champion Lewis Hamilton In 'tense' Final Lap Of US GP

Max Verstappen pulled off an outstanding win as he pipped Mercedes rival and reigning F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in the United States Grand Prix on Sunday. At the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. It was nervy and came down to just 1.3 seconds as the Red Bull driver crossed the finish line to win his very first US Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen came into Sunday's race day at pole position but as the race began he lost first place to Lewis Hamilton. Nonetheless, he drove brilliantly to cover up and take the Mercedes champion and after that held on superbly to finish first.

United States Grand Prix: Max Verstappen edges out Lewis Hamilton in a 'tense' final lap

At one point, Lewis Hamilton seemed to be in complete control of the proceedings after getting the better of his Red Bull counterpart. However, Max Verstappen staged a brilliant comeback and kept the seven-time world champion at bay after which he held on superbly to finish first.

In what happened to be a nail-biting finish, Hamilton covered up well to get within 0.568 seconds of Verstappen, but the Red Bull driver managed to hold on and finished 1.3 seconds ahead of the Brit.

"Oh! Yes, guys! Unbelievable, haha! Ah, we did it, ha! Great job guys", Max Verstappen was heard saying on the team radio after winning the race.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton who finished second-best on the day also gave special mention to the Red Bull sensation on earning a well-deserved win.

“Firstly congratulations to Max, he did a great job today. It was such a tough race. Got a good start and gave it absolutely everything but at the end of the day they just had the upper hand this weekend", said Hamilton as quoted by Formula 1.

Watch the video of the breathtaking final lap of the US GP 2021

F1 Drivers standings

Max Verstappen registered his eighth win in the ongoing 2021 season after his thrilling finish at the US GP last weekend and by the virtue of this win, he occupies the top spot with 287.5 points. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton takes the second spot with five victories and 275.5 points.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas (185), Red Bull's Sergio Perez (150), and, McLaren's Lando Norris (149) are at the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively in the current F1 Drivers standings.