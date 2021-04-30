Max Verstappen Girlfriend: Brazilian Model Once Dated Red Bull Driver's Rival Daniil Kvyat

Max Verstappen is unlikely to be in the good books of Russian racer Daniil Kvyat after Kvyat not only lost his Red Bull Racing seat to the Dutch driver but also his girlfriend. Verstappen is still racing for Red Bull while Kvyat has now joined Alpine F1 as a reserve driver. Ahead of this weekend's Portuguese GP, here is a look at Max Verstappen girlfriend and the Max Verstappen Daniil Kvyat F1 history.

Who is Kelly Piquet? Max Verstappen girlfriend

Max Verstappen is currently dating Kelly Piquet. Though she is German by birth, she has Brazilian roots as she is the daughter of legendary three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet. Verstappen and Piquet made their relationship official by posting on their official social media handles. Earlier this year, Verstappen and Piquet also posted a picture on their Instagram handle on New Year's day where the pair can be seen celebrating on the beach, which is one of the highlights of the Max Verstappen relationship.

Kelly Piquet's ex-boyfriend was Kvyat who she dated for three years from August 2016 to December 2019. The pair had one daughter who was born in July 2019. Meanwhile, Verstappen himself split from his long-term partner Dilara Sanlik at the end of 2020. Verstappen and Sanlik began seeing each other in 2017, and Sanlik was also often seen around the F1 paddock on race weekends.

Who is Kelly Piquet? Kelly Piquet background

Kelly Piquet works as a motorsports professional blogger and columnist. She also manages the social media and the blog writing department of Formula E's official website. She is the brother of Nelson Piquet Jr, who is also a former F1 driver like their father.

Max Verstappen Daniil Kvyat F1 history

Max Verstappen replaced Daniil Kvyat in the middle of 2016 at Red Bull as Kvyat was struggling to deliver top performances. Since then, Verstappen has gone from strength to strength while Kvyat has been witnessing a downhill career. Moreover, Kvyat is also without a seat for 2021 after AlphaTauri replaced him with Yuki Tsunoda.

However, no official reason was given for the switch as Daniil Kvyat himself explained in 2016. The Russian driver said, "I was in Moscow, laying on the sofa and watching a TV series. Then a phone call came and they said 'Hello, I have some news for you'. We had 20 minutes of talking and I wanted to have an explanation. I got to know many interesting details, but I will keep it for myself for now. It was Dr. Marko who made the phone call. We finished the call and I went back to finish my TV series. That is all."