Max Verstappen Uses Red Bull Teammate Checo Perez's "Smelly Shoes" In Hilarious Swap

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is already off to a flyer as one free practice session has been completed. Monaco Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen picked up where he left off two weeks ago as he led the first practice session timings. However, this time it seems that the Dutchman did so using Red Bull Racing teammate Checo Perez's "smelly shoes." Here is the hilarious Max Verstappen Instagram post and a review of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen leads from the two Ferrari drivers

If anyone believed that the excitement of F1 will reduce as more and more races are finished they are likely to be proven wrong. While Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen continued his dominance by topping the charts, he was followed by an unlikely Ferrari duo who have shown relentless pace since the Monaco Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc clocked the second-fastest time with his teammate Carlos Sainz recording the third-fastest time. Red Bull Racing's Checo Perez was fourth fastest with 2017 Azerbaijan GP winner Daniel Ricciardo a place behind in his McLaren.

However, the sheer shock came at the pace of both Mercedes F1 drivers. Reigning F1 Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton finished the session in seventh, behind AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, who continues to impress the racing paddock. Valtteri Bottas only managed the tenth fastest time as both McLaren's Lando Norris and Alpine's Fernando Alonso finished ahead of him in eighth and ninth respectively. While the first practice session timings rarely give an insight as to where the pace of the teams really stands, it does seem that Ferrari could have yet another strong weekend.

Verstappen is top dog in first practice, Leclerc a fraction behind #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/0PSE0LzLWE — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2021

Max Verstappen Instagram: Red Bull Racing driver uses teammate Checo Perez's "smelly shoes" in hilarious swap

While Max Verstappen dominated the first free practice session in his Red Bull, not everything went to plan. The Dutchman was forced to use his Red Bull Racing teammate Checo Perez's "smelly shoes" for an undisclosed reason. The 23-year old joked that they smelled a bit but do the job. The Max Verstappen Instagram post has been received well by fans, who have given it over 130,000 likes in just over an hour.

F1 standings ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix main race: Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing lead

Red Bull Racing's (149) excellent weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix 2021 meant that the team now lead the F1 standings from reigning Constructors' Champions Mercedes (148) by one point. Max Verstappen's (105) win in Monaco helps him lead the F1 Drivers' Championship by four points from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (101). Meanwhile, Checo Perez climbs to fifth in the F1 standings after an excellent fourth-place finish in Monaco.