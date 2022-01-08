Max Verstappen Voted As Top F1 Driver Of 2021 Ahead Of Hamilton By Fellow Drivers

A few weeks ago at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the world witnessed one of the most entertaining and dramatic ends to a Formula 1 season in a long time. It was filled with excitement, heartbreak and a lot of controversies as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen lifted his maiden Formula 1 2021 World Championship ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. Now, in the fourth Drivers' Driver of the Year poll, Max Verstappen was voted the best driver by his peers.

The rules of voting were changed from previous years and drivers were allowed to vote for themselves. The past three-time though they were not. The voting was done anonymously and the results were announced on the F1 website with Verstappen leading, behind him was rival Lewis Hamilton and to complete the podium was McLaren driver Lando Norris.

Drivers' Driver of Year poll results

Pos Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 3 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 6 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 7 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri Honda 8 George Russell Williams Mercedes 9 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 10 Mich Schumacher Haas Ferrari

2021 World Championship: One of greatest F1 seasons

Level on points going into the final race of the season, Lewis Hamilton lead the race for 57 of the 58 laps at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP but after a yellow flag and directives from the race, control to first say that 'lapped cars will not be allowed to overtake the safety car,' before allowing five cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to go past them and the safety car.

As a result, the Dutchman, who was on fresher soft tyres, got past the Brit with ease, who had been on used hard compound tyres for several laps. Verstappen crossed the finish line in the first place to clinch his maiden F1 championship. Following Verstappen's 'controversial' victory, the Mercedes F1 team protested the decisions made by race control. However, they did not find any solace as their protests were rejected and the Red Bull Racing driver was confirmed as the winner of the Abu Dhabi GP and was crowned the 2021 Formula 1 driver champion.

(Image: @F1/Twitter)