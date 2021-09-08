Max Verstappen's Father Jos Verstappen Taken To Hospital After Dutch Grand Prix 2021

Max Verstappen won the inaugural Dutch Grand Prix 2021 much to the delight of his home fans, however, the celebration was overshadowed by the news of Jos Verstappen (Max Verstappen father) being taken to hospital post the race. After the win in Dutch Grand Prix 2021, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen regained the lead in the Formula One Drivers' Championship.

Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen taken to hospital

According to the report published by De Telegraaf, Jos Verstappen was transported via helicopter to the hospital in Roermond following an impressive victory on home soil for Max. The report states that Jos Verstappen was suspected to have trouble with his gallbladder or kidney stones, however, the former Formula One driver now appears to have inflamed intestines and has been given antibiotics.

Dutch Grand Prix 2021 result: Max Verstappen wins home race

Max Verstappen had an outstanding getaway from pole position as he led the cars into the first corner with no challenge from Lewis Hamilton in second. Mercedes F1 attempted to split strategies between their drivers to help Hamilton add pressure on Verstappen, but the team found no success. The Red Bull Racing driver quickly got past Bottas after his first pit stop, thereby forcing the Finn to pit a few laps later. Verstappen went on to win the race in dominant fashion as he lapped every driver other than the other two racers on the podium.

Max Verstappen's fiercest rival and defending champion Lewis Hamilton congratulated the dutch driver for winning the home Grand Prix. Following the end of the race, Lewis Hamilton said, "What a race, what a crowd. It’s been an amazing weekend. Max did an incredible job so a huge congratulations to him. I gave it absolutely everything."

F1 Championship standings 2021

Currently, Red Bull's Max Verstappen occupies the top spot in the F1 Championship standings 2021 (Drivers). The 23-year-old racer has accumulated 224.5 points with seven wins and 10 podium finishes, the seven-time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton is at the second spot with 221.5 points that include four wins and 10 podiums. His Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas (123 points), McLaren's Lando Norris (114), and Max Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez (108) take the third. fourth and fifth spots respectively.