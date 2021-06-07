Mayweather Vs Logan Paul Fight Purse: How Much Did Floyd Mayweather Earn From The Fight?

On Sunday, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. went the distance in their eight-round special exhibition bout at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. By rule, no winner was declared as there were no judges but the fight did exactly what it intended with plenty of buzz about the showdown between a Hall of Fame boxer and a YouTube star. Netizens have now been curious to know how much Floyd Mayweather earned from his fight against Logan Paul.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight purse: Floyd Mayweather on how much money he will receive from Logan Paul fight

Before Mayweather entered the ring to face Paul on Sunday, his team properly secured the financial situation. Throughout much of his boxing career, the 44-year-old Mayweather has proven to be a keen businessman, putting himself in highly lucrative positions each time he enters the squared circle. While speaking to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Mayweather claimed that he will make between $50 million to $100 million from the fight against Paul.

“When the money comes, we’ll see whose the real winner.”⁰⁰Floyd Mayweather on his hall of fame boxing career and not having anything to prove.



“My nickname is ‘Money’ for a reason,” Mayweather said. “I worked extremely hard for years and years to get to a certain level. A level where we can start calling everything an event.” The undefeated boxer added that he already made $30 million in the build-up to the match.

How much did Floyd Mayweather earn from Logan Paul fight?

As with most boxing matches the fighters' prize money consists of an initial fee plus whatever is made from the subsequent pay-per-view TV sales. Mayweather's base salary for this match is said to be as much as $10 million and 50 % pay-per-view shares. Meanwhile, Paul will make $250,000 while earning 10% in pay-per-view revenue.

In the lead-up, both Mayweather and Paul spoke of how they wanted to entertain those that watched. Mayweather, 44, entered the ring against a physically larger man — Paul, 26, weighed in 34½ pounds heavier and stood 6 inches taller. However, Paul, who amassed his fame through social media, had lost the only professional fight he participated in while Mayweather had won all 50 of his.

Floyd Mayweather next fight: Boxing icon hints to never fight exhibition bout again?

While speaking to reporters after his fight against Paul, Mayweather indicated that he might not return to the boxing ring again. He said, "As far as me fighting again, absolutely not … as far as me doing another exhibition, probably not.”

