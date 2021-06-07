Mayweather Vs Logan Paul Fight Purse: How Much Did Logan Paul Make From The Fight?

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather went toe to toe in one of the most unique sporting events as the two icons competed in an exhibition boxing match on Sunday. The fight was a major payday for both the celebrities especially with the YouTube superstar surviving against the legendary boxer. Here's a look at how much money did Logan Paul earn from Mayweather fight, the Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight purse and the Mayweather vs Logan Paul highlights.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul purse split: How much money did Logan Paul earn from Mayweather fight?

Before the fight, YouTube superstar Logan Paul had confirmed that he would be bagging only a fifth of Floyd Mayweather is set to earn from their bout. Speaking to TMZ, Paul revealed the fight could generate around $100million. Reports suggest that Paul's upfront fee was set at $250,000 with a further 105 per cent promised from whatever is made from the subsequent pay-per-view TV sales. The PPV subscription was set at $49.99, with both fighters expecting the fight to make more than $150 million. The $20 million earned would match Logan Paul's current worth, which is estimated to be around $19 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Meanwhile, as per the Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight purse, Mayweather's upfront fee for this match is said to be as much as $10million with a further 50 per cent pay-per-view shares.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul lights: Fighters will their pockets with cash in luke warm spectacle

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather - does Floyd remember here he wasn't supposed to knock him down?pic.twitter.com/XdTPK6qNrS — dan barker (@danbarker) June 7, 2021

Fans craved for a knockout at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami but it wasn't to be as Logan Paul survived eight rounds in his exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather. The latter was in complete control throughout the contest, showing his prowess as an undefeated professional boxer. The Youtube sensation meanwhile, who stands 6 inches taller and weighed in 34½ pounds heavier than Mayweather, exerted his weight on the 44-year-old throughout the fight, hugging and leaning his bigger frame against the boxer’s body.

The fans were booing during the final round of the bout, having expected an easy knockout win for Mayweather, but a draw and a pocket full of cash is what the retired boxer and the Youtube superstar settled for. Mayweather nonetheless was full of praise for Paul, and said, "He’s better than I thought he was. I was surprised by him tonight. He knew how to use his weight and he tied me up tonight". Paul meanwhile said that it was an honour to grace the ring with him and said that while Money's got old, he is tough to hit.

(Image Courtesy: Showtime Boxing Twitter)