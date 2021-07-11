McGregor Vs Poirier: Khabib Brings 'Good Vs Evil' Twist As Conor Gets Cornered

The Mcgregor vs Poirier trilogy has finally come to an end with Dustin Poirier coming out victorious against Conor McGregor after the Notorius one broke his ankle in the opening round. The UFC 264 fight was dubbed as the biggest fight of the year, however, the things ended on a sad note with the Irish fighter (Conor McGregor) being carried out of the arena on a stretcher. With this win, Dustin Poirier has now got 2-1 advantage over his fiercest opponent.

McGregor vs Poirier triology ends on a disatrous note

The win for Dustin Poirier was his second over Conor McGregor in span of six months after the two had earlier clashed in January. Conor McGregor badly injured his ankle during the final minute of the round 1 UFC 256 bout. While doctors attended McGrgor inside the octogon after he failed to get up form the canvas. Poirier will now get a shot at the get the UFC's lightweight title.

The DIAMOND gets the dub via Doctor's Stoppage in RD 1️⃣ #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/fa4u4LVxzl — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021

Poirier was largely in control of the opening round, as McGregor landed kicks in the opening minutes of the fight. Poirier was abale to bring McGregor down on the ground before hitting with some punches and elbows. When Poirier knocked him down one last time before McGregor's leg finally gave up forcing doictors to call off the fight. Poirier said he felt McGregor’s leg crack while blocking an early kick.

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes Good vs Evil tweet

Following Conor MCGregor loss to Dustin Poirier former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov congratulated 'The Diamond' (Poirier) on his sucess. He also referred to McGregor as "evil". Nurmagomedov and McGregor faced each other at UFC 229 in October 2018. In the fourth round of the fight, 'The Eagle' (Nurmagomedov) submitted the Irishman. Following the recent loss Conor McGregor has now succumbed to two consecutive defeats for the first time in his MMA career.

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Dustin Poirier lives upto the promise of knocking out Conor McGregor

During the McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 pre-match press conference Dustin Poirier was asked about his thoughts regarding his fight against McGregor to which he said that he is facing a man who he has already defeated and is capable of doing it once again. During an interview with ESPN Poirier claimed that if he is the best in the world then he will beat McGregor and fight for the belt. He had called himself a man who like to gamble and also believes in his skills in fighting.

Image: UFC / INstagram/ AP