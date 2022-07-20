Meet 10-year-old Emma Lou Who Designed Commonwealth Games 2022 Mascot 'Perry The Bull'

10-year-old Emma Lou, who won a competition to design the Commonwealth Games 2022 mascot, was recently part of a video where she explained her choice of design. Lou was selected to produce a mascot after she won a nationwide competition in the United Kingdom that was held amongst children aged between five and 15.

Emma Lou explains design of Commonwealth Games 2022 mascot

As seen in the video below, Emma Lou was ecstatic to hear that she had won the competition to design the Commonwealth Games 2022 mascot and that the CWG 2022 mascot, 'Perry the Bull,' had come to see her. The video was shot along with a presenter who attempted to capture the reaction of the 10-year-old.

An overwhelmed Lou responded by stating, "It feels amazing, I didn’t expect this at all." The 10-year-old then went on to explain her design of choice by adding, "It has hexagons because it has three equilateral triangles. It means everyone relies on each other." When asked about the bull, Lou replied, "Because of the famous bullring at Birmingham [the host city].

In a later interaction with the Birmingham Mail, Lou provided a more detailed response about her design by stating, "I am really excited to come to the Commonwealth Games and it will be amazing to see Perry in the Opening Ceremony. I chose a bull because of the Bullring in Birmingham, and I decided to use hexagons because they are the strongest shape and the whole world depends on each other. I am so excited that my design will be seen by so many people!"

Indians participating at Commonwealth Games 2022

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place from July 28 to August 8. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced a 322-member squad (215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff) for the same on July 16 that includes some of the country's top athletes.

Other than Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, the squad also includes other prominent names such as P.V Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia, Manika Batra, Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Most of these athletes had an impressive showing at the Olympics last year and are likely to be in contention for a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.