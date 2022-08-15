Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Reflects On Abu Dhabi GP Heartbreak: 'I've Accepted That Max Won'

The 2021 Formula 1 season will be mostly remembered with regard to Lewis Hamilton being dramatically robbed of his eighth F1 title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion made a remarkable comeback to set up a dramatic finish, however, the Hamilton vs Verstappen F1 title encounter ended in controversy due to a poor call from the former F1 race director Michael Masi.

What happened at last season's Abu Dhabi GP?

During the race, Nicholas Latifi had crashed his Williams after which a safety car was brought out on the track. Verstappen went into the pit for fresh pair of tyres, with Hamilton leading the race. However in a sudden turn of events, Masi overturned his decision and let the five drivers separating Verstappen from Hamilton and pass the safety car under yellow. Verstappen, who was on fresh tyres, zoomed past Hamilton in the fifth turn, once the race restarted. Michael Masi's judgement cost Lewis Hamilton a chance to make history, while Max Verstappen won his maiden F1 Drivers' World Championship. Mercedes initially protested against the result before eventually backing down in the interests of the sport. The FIA, on the other hand, launched a full investigation into the matter and removed Masi from his position.

Totto Wolff recalls Abu Dhabi Grand Prix error

The loss was a huge setback for Mercedes and boss Totto Wolff, till date, thinks about the incident which costed Hamilton his eighth F1 title.

Speaking to Autosports.com, he said, “I think about it every day. But I have my peace with Max winning the Championship because he's a deserving champion. How it panned out, I think I have values around fairness, and especially sporting fairness. This is what provides my fundamental love for the sport. And then that was kicked with the feet on that particular day.”

Wolff quashes news of Sergio Perez replacing Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes

After failing to win the eighth world titles there were rumours about Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes but the British driver continues to be part of the silver arrows. According to an express.co.uk report, Toto Wolff has downplayed the news of signing Sergio Perez in place of Lewis Hamilton.

In an interview with Motorsport.com Italy, Wolf said: “I've never called Sergio, he's a good guy and I respect him, but I've never talked to him and haven't been in contact with any other rider". He added, "Lewis and I, even in the face of a less encouraging scenario like the start of this season, we are always aligned in wanting to try to improve things and in wanting to be together next year. And for a couple of months, we have been telling each other that we could go on, maybe five or 10 years, right? So none of this is true ”.