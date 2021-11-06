Mexican Grand Prix 2021: Full Schedule, Preview, How To Watch & Live Streaming Details

The third practice race of the Mexican Grand Prix 2021 will see drivers lock horns against each other at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track in Mexico City on Saturday, November 6. The practice race is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST.

In Practice 1, Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes and his teammate Lewis Hamilton acquired first and second positions, respectively, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished third. In Practice 2, Verstappen secured first place followed by Bottas and Hamilton. The main race is slated to be held on Monday, November 8.

Mexican Grand Prix 2021 Full Schedule

November 5: Practice 1 (11:00 PM IST)

November 6: Practice 2 (02:30 AM IST)

November 6: Practice 3 (10:30 PM IST)

November 7: Qualifying round (01:30 AM IST)

November 8: Race Day (12:30 AM IST)

How to watch Mexican Grand Prix 2021?

The Mexican Grand Prix 2021 will air live on ESPN2 for the Friday practice race and on ESPNEWS for the Saturday qualifying round. Both channels will broadcast the race with English commentary. For Spanish commentary, Formula 1 enthusiasts can tune in to ESPN Deportes, which will air all practice and qualifying races. Meanwhile, ABC will broadcast Sunday's race live in English and ESPN Deportes in Spanish. In India, Star Sports Network will broadcast the race live on television.

Online audiences can watch the Mexican Grand Prix 2021 live on WatchESPN, fuboTV, and Sling. For people with cable TV, WatchESPN can be accessed using login credentials from their TV provider. Sling and fuboTV can be accessed for free on a seven-day trial basis. In India, Formula 1 lovers can watch the Mexican Grand Prix 2021 on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform.

Mexican Grand Prix 2021: Preview

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the favourite to win the Mexican Grand Prix 2021 after finishing first at the United States Grand Prix last month. With the win in Austin, Verstappen secured a 12 points lead in the standings over rival Lewis Hamilton. The last time Verstappen and Hamilton met at the Mexican Grand Prix was back in 2019, where the Mercedes driver finished first after Verstappen was stripped of pole position for ignoring the yellow flags. Hamilton denied Verstappen a hat-trick in Mexico in 2019. Apart from these two, local hero, Sergio Perez is also one of the favourites to win the 71-lap race in Mexico.

Image: Formula1/Website