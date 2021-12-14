Last Updated:

MG Motor Gifts Customized Hector SUV to Silver Medalist Paralympian Bhavina Patel

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 silver medalist Bhavina Patel has been gifted a personalised MG Hector SUV by MG Motor India. The mid-size SUV has been customised

MG Motor

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 silver medalist Bhavina Patel has been gifted a personalised MG Hector SUV by MG Motor India. The mid-size SUV has been customised for the needs of the Indian para-athlete. It has been redesigned to include the optimum safety standards and to facilitate a better driving experience. The SUV has been equipped with the customised hand-controlled lever to operate brakes and accelerator. 

The SUV has been presented to the Paralympian by MG Motors in association with The Vadodara Marathon. The personalized MG Hector was handed over to Paralympics Silver medalist Bhavina Patel by Jayanta Deb, Chief Technical Officer, MG Motor India. 

Bhavina Patel gifted customised MG Hector SUV 

It also has wheelchair attachments that have been rigorously built, a remarkable DCT transmission, and a start/stop button for a smooth ride. "I greatly appreciate this wonderful offer from MG Motor and the Vadodara Marathon," Bhavina Patel remarked in response. It brings me great pleasure to call this fully customised Hector mine own. It's a magnificent vehicle at the cutting edge of our mobility environment, and I'm excited to get behind the wheel and feel its power. This great car gives me a sense of independence and empowerment in addition to mobility."

MG Motor India's President and Managing Director, Rajeev Chaba, stated, "Today, we have the honour of customising our MG Hector for Bhavina, who brought the country honours in Tokyo. We respectfully admire her remarkable tenacity and determination as she defeats the obstacles and brings pride to the entire nation. Her dedication to women's empowerment is immeasurable, and we hope she appreciates our expression of gratitude."

Mahindra, Tata gift SUVs to other Olympians

Before MG, Mahindra presented gold medallist Paralympics Avani Lekhara with a customized XUV700. Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil were also given XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition SUVs by the firm. Tata Motors gave the Altroz premium hatchback in High Street Gold to 24 Indian athletes who came close to winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Indian wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, as well as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, received the Kiger SUV from Renault.

MG launched Hector SUV in an updated version in the country on February this year with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system with i-Smart that supports Hinglish voice commands besides English. This allows an occupant to command the car’s system to perform functions like opening the sunroof, adjusting temperature, setting navigation, among others.

