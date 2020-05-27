Miami Dolphins Transform Hard Rock Stadium Into Drive-in Theater Amid Pandemic

The 2020-21 NFL season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the globe. The coronavirus count in the USA has reached the 1.72 million mark with the death toll crossing the 100,000 barrier as of Wednesday, May 27, 2020. NFL clubs are doing their bit to help out the community by providing food packages and other essential supplies to affected members. However, NFL and MLB franchises are also working on other forms of community service that involve building morale amongst Americans across the nation. NFL franchise Miami Dolphins have developed a plan to boost local morale by converting the popular Dolphins Stadium into a drive-in theater in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Fitzpatrick awaits battle with Tua for Dolphins' QB job

Miami Dolphins help out community amidst the ongoing pandemic

Also Read | Pandemic has Dolphins' Tagovailoa-Wilson tandem on hold ahead of NFL 2020 season

Miami Dolphins transform Hard Rock Stadium into drive-in theater

We are excited to announce an open-air and drive-in theater that will showcase classic @MiamiDolphins content, classic films, host commencement ceremonies and more.



These experiences will stay in accordance with social distance policies.



Learn More > https://t.co/t74rrtp2La pic.twitter.com/goYvQ0KXKq — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) May 26, 2020

Also Read | Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa will wear uniform No. 1 ahead of NFL 2020 season start

Miami Dolphins players and staff may be off duty but the Dolphins Stadium (better known as the Hard Rock Stadium) is gearing up to host spectators but not for an NFL game. In fact, the popular Hard Rock Stadium will be converted into a Dolphins drive-in theater amid the ongoing pandemic. In an official announcement on Tuesday, Dolphins representatives claimed that they plan to open a pair of entertainment venues, including a drive-in theater, at the 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium which also hosted the Superbowl earlier this year.

The official release further added that up to 230 cars will be allowed inside the Dolphins Stadium for drive-in showings, while small groups will be permitted to host open-air viewings at the complex's south end which features large state-of-the-art screens. In addition to commercial films and shows, the Hard Rock Stadium's Dolphins drive-in theater will also telecast memorable Dolphins games from the team's 54-year history. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said the franchise is currently planning on hosting fans ahead of the start of the 2020 NFL season but is unsure if things will go according to plan in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Tom Brady shuts down Charles Barkley after making an epic shot in The Match

Throwback to when the Hard Rock Stadium/Dolphins Stadium hosted the El Clasico

🇺🇸 SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE! 🇺🇸



🌴 #ElClásico Miami! 🌴



Real Madrid 🆚 Barça!



⚡️ LIVE NOW! ⚡️ — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 23, 2020

Also Read | NFL owners agree to loan LA Rams another $500m for SoFi Stadium construction