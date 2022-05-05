Miami GP 2022: Full Schedule, F1 Practice, Qualifying And Main Race Live Stream Details

Following four enthralling races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Imola, it is now time for the Miami Grand Prix race weekend. The Miami GP 2022 will take place for the first time on the Formula 1 race calendar at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting and cracking race, here is a look at the full Miami GP schedule and the details of how to watch F1 2022 race weekends live in India, the US and the UK.

Full Miami GP schedule

Free Practice 1: 12:00 AM IST to 1:00 AM IST on May 7

Free Practice 2: 3:00 AM IST to 4:00 AM IST on May 7

Free Practice 3: 10:30 PM IST to 11:30 PM IST on May 7

Qualifying: 1:30 AM IST to 2:30 AM IST on May 8

Main Race: 1:00 AM IST to 3:00 AM IST on May 9

How to watch Miami GP 2022 live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the Miami GP 2022 race weekend live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions and the main race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

Formula 1 live streaming details in UK

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Miami GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app.

Tom Brady or Lebron James?

East Coast or West Coast?



It's the 'Would You Rather' USA themed edition! 🍿 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 4, 2022

How to watch F1 2022 race weekends live in US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch all the practice sessions, qualifying and the main race of the Miami GP 2022 race weekend.

Formula 1 standings update: Charles Leclerc leads by 27 points

After four races, Ferrari F1's Charles Leclerc has a 27-point lead over reigning Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen. Both drivers have won two races each. On the other hand, in the Constructors' Championship, Ferrari has a 11-point lead over Red Bull Racing.