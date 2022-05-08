Miami GP 2022 Live Streaming: How To Watch F1 Main Race Live In India, US And UK?

After four exciting races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Imola, Ferrari F1's Charles Leclerc will look to extend his lead in the Drivers' Championship when the drivers take to the Miami International Autodrome circuit in Floria. As things stand in the Drivers' Championship standings, Leclerc has a 27-point lead over second-placed Max Verstappen. Ahead of the race, here is a look at how to watch the Miami GP live in India, the US, and the UK, and the full qualifying results.

How to watch Miami GP 2022 live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the Miami GP 2022 race live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the main race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1. The race will commence live at 1:00 AM IST on May 9.

F1 live streaming details in UK

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Miami GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. The race will begin live at 8:30 PM IST on May 9.

How to watch F1 2022 race weekends live in US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the main race of the Miami GP 2022. The race will commence live at 3:30 PM ET on May 9.

Miami GP 2022 qualifying results: Charles Leclerc on pole

1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

3) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

4) Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)

5) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo Racing)

6) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes F1)

7) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

8) Lando Norris (McLaren)

9) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

10) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

The grid is set for our maiden Miami Grand Prix 🔥



Who will you be cheering on around @HardRockStadium? #MiamiGP #F1 @f1miami pic.twitter.com/bUUUnkzwI7 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2022

11) Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

12) George Russell (Mercedes)

13) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

14) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

15) Mick Schumacher (Haas)

16) Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

17) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo Racing)

18) Alex Albon (Williams)

19) Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

20) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)