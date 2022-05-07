Miami GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch F1 In India, US & UK?

Following two exciting F1 practice sessions at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, it is time for qualifying. The Miami Grand Prix qualifying will take place from 1:30 a.m. IST to 2:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, May 8. The practice sessions produced an interesting twist compared to what happened in the first few races of the F1 2022 season, as surprisingly, Mercedes F1 found a lot of pace this weekend.

After having struggled in the opening four races to compete with the likes of Red Bull Racing and Ferrari F1, Mercedes F1's George Russell clocked the second-fastest time in FP1 and the quickest in FP2, ahead of Ferrari F1's Charles Leclerc. Considering how the practice sessions panned out, qualifying promises to be a cracking and nail-biting event. Here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Miami GP qualifying live streaming details.

🏁 FP2 CLASSIFICATION 🏁



George Russell finishes his Friday in style 🙌#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/6gnLpwSGu9 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 6, 2022

Miami GP qualifying live streaming details in India

Fans wanting to watch the Miami GP 2022 race weekend live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the qualifying session, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

How to watch F1 live in the US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the Miami GP qualifying. The event will take place at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 7.

Miami GP qualifying live streaming details in the UK

As for motorsports fans in the United Kingdom, they can catch all the action of the Miami GP qualifying on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. The event will commence live at 9:00 PM BST on Saturday, May 7.

F1 standings update: Leclerc leads championship by 27 points

After four races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Imola, Charles Leclerc leads the F1 Drivers' Championship from second-placed Max Verstappen by 27 points. As for the Constructors' Championship, Ferrari F1 leads second-placed Red Bull Racing by 11 points.