Mike Tyson's Company To Sell Ear-shaped Cannabis Edibles, Commercialise Biting Holyfield

Boxing legend Mike Tyson's cannabis company has launched ear-shaped edible products called 'Mike Bites' in reference to his infamous 1997 incident when he bit rival Evander Holyfield's ear during their world heavyweight championship rematch. While Tyson was immediately disqualified on that occasion, it has not stopped him from making a direct reference to that moment with his new product.

Mike Tyson's cannabis company launches 'Mike Bites'

Despite having pulled off one of the outrageous moments in boxing history by biting an opponent, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have patched up their relationship. Tyson has joked about the incident on several occasions and had also told Holyfield that they should market a product around the infamous incident.

Mike Tyson’s weed company is making edibles in the shape of an ear. Genius pic.twitter.com/VOU3uAMzOf — Greg Baroth (@gbaroth) March 14, 2022

Tyson, who is well known for his cannabis advocacy, has sold several products and is also launching the 'Hot Boxin' podcast from his ranch. Under the product labeled 'Mike Bites,' Tyson's company will sell marijuana strains, pre-rolls, beverages, among several other products. He is believed to earn a staggering one million dollars per month from the sale of these products.

Tyson had invited his former nemesis to his famous podcast and had discussed the infamous 1997 incident, where Holyfield said that he had forgiven his former arch-rival. On the podcast, Holyfield said, "People keep asking, 'How are you gonna forgive something like that?' I say, everything that ever happened, at some point in time, I did it. Mike bit me, I say I bit somebody too - it just wasn’t on TV. I bit a guy in his shoulder, he dropped me, and I didn’t know when you had a concussion, you’ll bite too."

In reply, Tyson hilariously gave Holyfield a business proposition as he said, "You might be in business because we’re going to make some holy ears. Some edibles [of the ear] that got a bite taken out of ’em." Holyfield quickly responded to his American rival by stating, "Well, I could do that."

Mike Tyson bit Holyfield's ear in a fight in 1997

Mike Tyson lost his WBA heavyweight title to Evander Holyfield in a 1997 rematch when he bit his opponent's ears. In the third round, Tyson bit and removed a part of Holyfield's ear before he spat it on the ground. Referee Mills Lane had no choice but to immediately stop the fight and disqualify Tyson, who was fined three million dollars by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and also banned for over a year.