'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Confirms Deal With UFC, Reveals When He Will Have His First Fight

Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov, affectionately known in MMA circles as “Mini Khabib” after the former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, confirmed his signing with the UFC on Thursday. After weeks of speculation about Hasbulla penning a deal with the promotion, Hasbulla confirmed the news and said he has a deal to fight a deal in the UFC. It is pertinent to mention that the development is yet to be confirmed by UFC.

Has Hasbulla signed for UFC?

The 19-year-old viral internet sensation took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and made the revelations. “The rumors are true. I have officially signed a deal to fight in the UFC! Details will be revealed by the end of the year. Thank you to @ufc , @danawhite , @khabib_nurmagomedov , @sungurov_usa , @justinozuna and everyone who helped make this dream become a reality. All my fans will be able to buy a Hasbulla fight kit soon on UFC.com and hasbulla.com,” Hasbulla posted.

Hasbulla stands at the height of 3 foot and 4 inches, weighs roughly 40 pounds and has a genetic disorder. While UFC doesn’t have a 40-pound weight class, it might be possible that Hasbulla has sent something up with the promotion to feature in another fight than a sanctioned MMA bout. This includes the possibility of a grappling exhibition or something similar.

Here's what Dana White said about Hasbulla fighting in UFC

Hasbulla previously appeared at the UFC 267 PPV in November 2021, where he was seen photographed with UFC boss Dana White. Speaking about the possibility of the Internet sensation fighting in UFC after UFC 267, Dana told Barstool sports that there is more than a zero percent chance of it happening. “I love the kid. Is there more than a zero percent chance? Yes,” Dana said.

However, following the claims made by Hasbulla, few UFC fans have put out logical questions. In his post announcing the signing, Hasbulla revealed that people will come to know about the fight date at the end of the year. He is expected to be present for the UFC lightweight championship bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, alongside Nurmagomedov at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi next weekend.