Mirabai Chanu To Get Gold? China's Hou Zhihui Under Scanner Of Anti-doping Authorities

Indian weightlifter and Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu stands a chance to be awarded a gold medal for her performance in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, sources reported on Monday. This development comes after the gold medal winner in the Women's 49kg category China's Hou Zhihui came under the scanner of anti-doping authorities.

According to news agency ANI, unlike Chanu and other weightlifters who have returned to their home countries after the event, Zhihui has been asked to stay back in Tokyo and undergo a doping test. If she fails the test, Mirabai Chanu would automatically be upgraded, as per the Olympic rules. With this, she could become the first Indian woman to win a Gold medal for weightlifting in the Olympics.

"She (Zhihui Hou) has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the test will be done. The test is definitely happening," the source told ANI.

Tokyo Olympics: Zhihui Hou vs Mirabai Chanu

China's Hou Zhihui had created a record in the Women's 49kg category after she won the gold with a total lift of 210kgs as opposed to Mirabai Chanu who had lifted 202kgs. Zhihui had managed to lift 109 kg in her first attempt and upped her ante by registering for 114 kg in her second lift. Chanu cleared the 110kg lift confirming the silver medal for India in the event. In the second lift, Zhuihui created an Olympic record by lifting the 114 kg mark, which was broken by Chanu lifted 115kg in her second lift. In the third attempt, the Chinese lifter cleared the 116 kg mark to create a new Olympic record. Chanu failed to lift 117 kg in her final attempt to ultimately settling for silver.

