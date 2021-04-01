MLB 2021: How To Watch MLB Live? MLB 2021 Schedule, Live Stream Details

The 2021 season of the Major League Baseball (MLB) is all set to kick off on Thursday when the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays. The MLB opening day continues to remain a landmark day for the baseball fraternity in the country, and fans will be allowed to watch the game for the first in the regular season since 2019. Here's a look at the MLB 2021 schedule and how to watch MLB live stream.

MLB live: MLB opening day preview

MLB might still be away from returning to normalcy again but the 2021 season is certainly a start with all franchises expected to play 162 games this year. Los Angeles Dodgers remain favourites to retain their title which they won in a pandemic shortened season and could become the first team to retain the title since the Yankees who won from 1998 to 2000.

The MLB opening day like the tradition will see all franchises play their first games of the new season, and some exciting debuts are on the line after what was an interesting offseason. The likes of Francisco Lindor, Nolan Arenado, Yu Darvish and Blake Snell will be preparing for their first games in their new uniforms, while upcoming youngsters like Andrew Vaughn and Jonathan India could get a nod for the games on Thursday.

MLB 2021 schedule: Opening day fixtures

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Cleveland at Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners

How to watch MLB live?

In the United States, local MLB games will be available for broadcast AT&T TV depending on the region, while ESPN and Fubo TV broadcasters of select opening day games. In the UK, however, MLB 2021 games will be telecasted on BT Sport and will be made available through their various channels including BT Sport ESPN. In India, the MLB live streaming won't be available for viewing. However, one can watch games with an MLB.TV subscription, which costs $25 per month/$129 per year (â‚¹1833/â‚¹9460).

(Image Courtesy: mlb.com)