MLB All-star John Olerud's 19-year Old Daughter Passes Away After Rare Chromosome Disease

Former Toronto Blue Jays player John Olerud’s 19-year-old daughter Jordan passed away on Sunday. Jordan died after a battling a rare chromosome disorder since birth. Jay Horwitz, President of Alumni Public Relations at one of John’s former MLB franchise New York Mets, confirmed the news on Twitter.

So sad to hear about the passing of Jordan Olerud. To honor John, Kelly and Jordan you can contribute at https://t.co/AwscdBRNyv. Services for Jordan will be this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Q9HZYlqC0i — Jay Horwitz (@Jay_HorwitzPR) March 1, 2020

MLB News: Blue Jays star John Olerud and wife Kelly's Jordan Fund

MLB All-Star John Olerud and wife Kelly welcomed Jordan to their lives in August 2000 with a unique chromosome syndrome called tri-some 2p 5p-. The disorder meant that Jordan had an extra second chromosome and was the missing part of her fifth chromosome according to Today.com. John Olerud and wife Kelly in 2003 launched the Jordan Fund to help families with children who have special needs. One can contribute to the Jordan Fund on their website, in honour for Jordan before her service on Saturday.

Jordan was Blue Jays star John Olerud's inspiration

The Jordan Fund aims at helping families with special needs helping them cover medical costs for children diagnosed with the rare disease. The foundation donated $50,000 to Inspiration Playground to create an all-inclusive playground in Bellevue, Washington in 2014. ML All-star John Olerud, who retired in 2005, claimed that his daughter was one of his inspirations. Olerud said in an interview to the Boston Globe in 2005 that despite his daughter struggling and having a hard time, she always had a smile for him and how he was blessed to have a daughter like her.

John Olerud's MLB career at a glance

John Olerud featured for the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox during his MLB career that spanned that 16 years. He was named the All-Star in 1993 and 2001. Olerud was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame In 2007. In 2016, The All-Star was named Pac-12 Player of the Century when the conference released its All-Century Baseball team. The John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award is a college baseball award given to the best two-way player of the season.

