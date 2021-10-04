Last Updated:

MLB Playoff 2021: Full Schedule, TV Channels, How To Check AL Wild Card & NL Scores LIVE

Here's all you need to know about the MLB 2021 season, fulls schedule, TV channels, Wild Cards & and the post season schedule

The New York Yankees will be locking horns with the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday. Both the teams had registered dramatic wins on Sunday i.e. on the final day of baseball's regular season to consolidate their playoff spots. Meanwhile, Toronto and Seattle were knocked out even though they enjoyed 90-win seasons.

MLB playoff bracket 2021

However, neither the AL wild-card nor the NL West Division races were concluded until Sunday, when the Red Sox and New York Yankees secured the two spots in the American League.

With the playoffs race heating up, let's take a look at the complete schedule, TV channels, and how to check Wild Card & NL scores live.

MLB playoff bracket full schedule

National League

. Giants/Dodgers (1) vs. Cardinals (4)

. Brewers (2) vs. Braves (3)

American League

. Rays (1) vs. Red Sox/Yankees (4)

. Astros (2) vs. White Sox (3)

MLB postseason schedule

Here's all you need to know about the MLB postseason schedule.

Dates & Games

Friday, Oct. 8 TBD @ Giants, Game 1

Friday, Oct. 8 Braves @ Brewers, Game 1

Saturday, Oct. 9TBD @ Giants, Game 

Saturday, Oct. 9Braves @ Brewers, Game 

Monday, Oct. 11Giants @ TBD, Game 3

Monday, Oct. 11Brewers @ Braves, Game 3

Tuesday, Oct. 12Giants @ TBD, Game 4*

Thursday, Oct. 14TBD @ Giants, Game 5*

Thursday, Oct. 14Braves @ Brewers, Game 5*

Here are more details regarding the postseason schedule.

https://www.mlb.com/news/2021-mlb-playoff-and-world-series-schedule

The TV channels to catch all the live-action of the MLB playoff include ESPN, TBS, MLB Network, FS1 & FOX. The games will also be live-streamed on the  ESPN app, TBS app, Fox Sports app, and fuboTV which comes with a seven-day free trial.

