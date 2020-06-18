MLB Stand Off Continues Even As Manfred Says Framework Agreed With Players' Union Chief

Major League Baseball (MLB) season could start again soon following the meeting between Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and players’ union head Tony Clark in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 17. Manfred said that a basic framework for the return had been agreed with Clark. However, the two sides have hit a roadblock over the payment of salaries.

MLB stand off continues

“I summarised that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary today. Consistent with our conversations yesterday, I am encouraging the Clubs to move forward and I trust Tony is doing the same," said the Baseball Commissioner.

MLB has made three proposals, the last for a 72-game season starting July 14 that would guarantee about $1.23 billion of salaries that originally totaled roughly $4 billion. MLB has said that it would increase the total to $1.45 billion if the postseason is completed.

Players insist they get the full prorated salaries called for in the March 26 agreement with MLB. The deal states the season doesn’t have to start unless there are no relevant travel restrictions in the US and Canada, and that games can be played before fans in all 30 regular-season ballparks.

Reports of an agreement are false. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 17, 2020

On Wednesday there were rumors that an agreement reached between the two parties, however, the player's union was quick to dismiss all such rumors and clarified that no agreements had been reached with the authorities over the pay.

Earlier this week, Yankees President Randy Levine said that everyone wants to get to the field and play once again and called for negotiations to resume and reach a conclusion.

"So what I believe needs to happen is that the parties need to get together as soon as possible to resolve those issues so we can get the season going. All 30 clubs want to play. The commissioner wants to play. The players want to play. So let’s get these issues solved so we can begin playing baseball. The March agreement said the players would negotiate these issues. The commissioner has assured me he’s ready to do so. The players should get in a room and start negotiating so we can get going," Levine added.

