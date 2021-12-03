MMA Star Ritu Phogat Asks Indians To Support Her In Biggest Fight Of Her Career; WATCH

Indian Mixed Martial Arts(MMA) star Ritu Phogat is all set to face Stamp Fairtex in the One Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix final on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang. The bout is taking place a part of the Winter Warriors card of the ONE Championships and is being seen as the biggest fight of wrestler turned MMA fighter Ritu Phogat’s career as she will earn a chance to fight for the atomweight title of current champion Angela Lee. Meanwhile, before facing Fairtex in the highly anticipated match, the 27-year-old MMA star posted a video on her Twitter handle urging the Indian sports lovers to support her for Friday’s clash.

The ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion will be crowned THIS FRIDAY! Who will it be? 👑 @PhogatRitu #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEWinterWarriors | 3 Dec | How To Watch: https://t.co/YlCCWjOPa1 pic.twitter.com/cdBZ2ksQVd — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 2, 2021

Speaking about her journey in the One Grand Prix 2021 in the video posted on Twitter, Phogat said she would like to thank all Indian citizens who watch her MMA games and shower her with their blessings and wishes to show their love for the nation. Calling for support from the fans, she further said, “Just like all of you support games like cricket, kabaddi, and wrestling, I hope you can support us too. It will motivate us to give our best for India as we are nothing without your love. This sport does not just revolve around violence, it's a huge test of technique and endurance. I am set to play the biggest game of my career on the 3rd of December. For the first time in history, an Indian will take to the ring in the Women’s Grand Prix Final which is a huge moment for this sport in our country. I will give my all in order to win this prestigious belt and make my nation proud”.

Ritu Phogat heads into the World Grand Prix final with her 7-1 MMA record

At the same time, Phogat captioned the video by saying he has made the video for all those countrymen and women who haven’t yet watched her represent India in MMA. She requested people to watch the World Grand Prix final on December 3 with family and friends. Phogat heads into the clash riding high on her stellar form since her first MMA loss in May this year. She raised her MMA record to 7-1 by undisputed victories over Meng Bo and Jenelyn Olsim on September 3 and October 29 respectively.

Watch the full video of Ritu Phogat calling fans for support-

Today I have made this video for those countrymen and women who have not yet watched me play for India in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). I request all you lovely people, if it's possible, please do watch my world grand prix finals on 3rd Dec along with your friends, your family, pic.twitter.com/ifS4Jui7CV — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) December 2, 2021

(Twitter Image: @ONEChampionship/@PhogatRitu)