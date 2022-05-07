Charles Oliveira, the Brazilian mixed-martial arts fighter, has been stripped off his championship title after failing to make weight ahead of his highly-anticipated bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Oliveira missed weight on Friday in Phoenix, weighing in at 155.5 pounds, half-pound more than the set limit for the lightweight division. Oliveira was given some time to lose the extra weight, but he failed to do so and was subsequently stripped of the title.

⚖️ = 155.5lbs



Charles OIiveira has been unable to shift the final weight.#UFC274 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/fIRlDIUIGC — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 6, 2022

According to reports, Oliveira also forfeited a percentage of his purse due to the weight miss. He will now fight at UFC 274 sans a chance to defend his undisputed title. Even if Oliveira wins the fight on Saturday, he will not be awarded the championship. Justin Gaethje, on the other hand, can still have a go at the lightweight title and will be eligible to win the belt if he defeats Oliveira in the match. Oliveira had won the lightweight title after defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 and then successfully defended it against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

UFC world react

Meanwhile, several fighters from the UFC community took to social media to respond to the controversy. Chandler, Poirier, Paul Felder, and Makhachev Islam are amongst those who commented on the situation involving Oliveira. Chandler said it is both a mental and physical nightmare for a fighter to miss weight and then have to go and lose more weight. Poirier, on the other hand, said the weight miss might effect Oliveira's durability.

I was thinking Charles wins but I don't know now....crazy https://t.co/t9NG2M0Bor — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 6, 2022

Might effect his durability... https://t.co/AU1b2cLsvg — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 6, 2022

Wonder if he still wants to fight at 145. I have nothing against the champ. But this is a disgrace. And I honestly feel most for Justin. What an absolute let down for everyone in the division. #sadday — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) May 6, 2022

Big Drama — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 6, 2022

Anyway, keep your head up Charles and good luck tomorrow, we all know you’re champ for a reason. And I’m looking to fight the winner of this fight, either for vacant title or new LW champion 🏆 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 6, 2022

Making weight is always hard. But thinking you’re on weight, then missing weight, just to have to go lose more weight after you’ve lost your initial sweat is a living nightmare both physically and mentally. #ufc274 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 6, 2022

If the scale being heavy is true that cannot happen! Unfortunate turn at UFC 274! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 6, 2022

Congrats to the “genius” that messed with the fighter’s scale leaving it with a 0.5lb difference. We only found out when we were informed as we were coming down to check our official Weight. Luckly I was under so that didnt hurt me. — Ariane “Sorriso” Carnelossi (@ArianeSorrisoo) May 6, 2022

it is pertinent to mention here that this isn't the first time Charles Oliveira has made headlines due to a weight miss. Since his UFC debut in 2012, the Brazilian fighter has failed to make weight on multiple occasions. Oliveira has missed weight five times in total, including Friday in Phoenix. He was previously involved in a scandal similar to this one in 2016, prior to his fight with Ricardo Lamas. Oliveira weighed 155 pounds, which was significantly more than the featherweight limit. He was allowed to play in the game, although at a reduced purse. Oliveira returned to the lightweight division after that debacle and has since won all his bouts.

Image: MMAfighting.com/Twitter