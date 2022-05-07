Last Updated:

'What an absolute let down' | MMA World React As Charles Oliveira Loses UFC Title In Dramatic Justin Gaethje Showdown

Oliveira had won the lightweight title after defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 and then successfully defended it against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. 

Charles Oliveira, the Brazilian mixed-martial arts fighter, has been stripped off his championship title after failing to make weight ahead of his highly-anticipated bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Oliveira missed weight on Friday in Phoenix, weighing in at 155.5 pounds, half-pound more than the set limit for the lightweight division. Oliveira was given some time to lose the extra weight, but he failed to do so and was subsequently stripped of the title. 

According to reports, Oliveira also forfeited a percentage of his purse due to the weight miss. He will now fight at UFC 274 sans a chance to defend his undisputed title. Even if Oliveira wins the fight on Saturday, he will not be awarded the championship. Justin Gaethje, on the other hand, can still have a go at the lightweight title and will be eligible to win the belt if he defeats Oliveira in the match. Oliveira had won the lightweight title after defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 and then successfully defended it against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. 

UFC world react

Meanwhile, several fighters from the UFC community took to social media to respond to the controversy. Chandler, Poirier, Paul Felder, and Makhachev Islam are amongst those who commented on the situation involving Oliveira. Chandler said it is both a mental and physical nightmare for a fighter to miss weight and then have to go and lose more weight. Poirier, on the other hand, said the weight miss might effect Oliveira's durability. 

it is pertinent to mention here that this isn't the first time Charles Oliveira has made headlines due to a weight miss. Since his UFC debut in 2012, the Brazilian fighter has failed to make weight on multiple occasions. Oliveira has missed weight five times in total, including Friday in Phoenix. He was previously involved in a scandal similar to this one in 2016, prior to his fight with Ricardo Lamas. Oliveira weighed 155 pounds, which was significantly more than the featherweight limit. He was allowed to play in the game, although at a reduced purse. Oliveira returned to the lightweight division after that debacle and has since won all his bouts.

