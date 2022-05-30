Monaco GP: Did Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez Commit Pit Exit Breach? FIA Clarifies

The Monaco GP on Sunday witnessed Red Bull's Sergio Perez taking home the chequered flag after defeating Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. Perez's teammate and current F1 World Champion Max Verstappen, who completed the race in the third spot. Carlos Sainz Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc completed the race in fourth place after a pit stop error. The Monaco GP was also surrounded by controversy with Ferrari rasing protest against Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Monaco GP: Why did Ferrari protest against Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez?

According to a Skysports report, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have been accused of crossing the yellow line when leaving the pits on Lap 23, trying to stay ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. According to a statement released by the F1 website, both drivers were summoned to the Stewards after Ferrari's protests. The Scuderia team sought clarification on whether both the Red Bull drivers had stayed to the right of the yellow line while exiting the pits during the race around Monte Carlo.

The International Sporting Code only says that a tyre must not "cross" the yellow line. Appendix L reads, "Any tyre of a car exiting the pit lane must not cross any line painted on the track at the pit exit for the purpose of separating cars leaving the pit lane from those on the track." The BBC reported that Ferrari's protest against the Red Bulls was rejected by FIA with Perez and Verstappen keeping their win and third place.

As per the statement on the F1 website, the Stewards' verdict, in two separate documents, said that after hearing arguments from both Ferrari and Red Bull, "All parties agreed that Car 1 [Verstappen] did have part of its front left and rear left tyre on the left side of the yellow line. All parties agreed that most of the left front and left rear tyres of that car remained on the yellow line. At the hearing Ferrari conceded that Car 11 [Perez] did not have any part of its front or rear tyres on the left of the yellow line and conceded that the Protest was unfounded."

Key Moments from Monaco GP

Sergio Pérez scripted history at the Monaco Grand Prix by becoming the first Mexican driver to win the jewel of Formula One. He is also the most successful Mexican driver in F1’s history after winning his third race. Mercedes' new star George Russell went on and marked his seventh consecutive top-five finish and with that, he is now the only driver to also score points every race this campaign. Mick Schumacher's car was split into two following a crash during the race. The 23-year-old survived the crash after he had lost control of his car in the Swimming Pool section, colliding with the barrier at the exit of the chicane.