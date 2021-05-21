Most Hated MLB Teams: Dodgers, Yankees And Astros Lead The Way According To Twitter Map

The Major League Baseball (MLB) has had its up and downs in recent years, but the league has never been short of action and excitement. With sports, there are rivalries and fans and adulation and hatred as the battle for the ultimate trophy becomes a practice annually. While geography is one of the biggest divides in rivalries sometimes success could also result in hatred as and some of the MLB 2021 franchises experience the same as per a new report on the most hated MLB teams.

MLB 2021: Yankees, Dodgers, Astros amongst most hated MLB teams

A geotagged map analysing MLB Twitter data has ascertained that the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros are amongst the most hated MLB teams. The map created by Betonline.ag gathered geotagged Twitter data gathered in the last month, and over 90,000 tweets were tracked, including those that mentioned hating a specific team. Defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers were the most hated team in nine states, placing them atop the list. The Yankees were second with eight states, followed by the Astros with seven states.

The Dodgers and Yankees' success could be the reason for the disgruntlement against them, while the Astros continue to be disliked due to their involvement in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. The analysis found that no team was “most-hated” in its home state while teams like the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Indians were tied with being hated in only 1 state. The St. Louis Cardinals despite a large regional fanbase, are the most-hated in six states, including border states Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

The Yankees and the Astros receive most of their hatred from the West, with the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Alaska and Colorado hating on either of the two teams. The Dodgers and the New York Mets (6 states) get the most of their hatred from the southeast, as per the MLB Twitter data in the area. The top five teams in the list also have some of the largest fan bases, which is likely a contributing factor and are also one of the most successful franchises in the league, barring the St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB standings

In the American League, the Boston Red Sox top the standings in the East, and have a one-game advantage over the Tampa Bay Rays with a 27-18 record. The Chicago White Sox top the Central Division with a 26-16 record, and are 2.5 games ahead of second-placed Cleveland Indians. The Houston Astros are atop AL West at 26-18, just 0.5 games ahead of the Oakland Athletics. In the National League, the New York Mets top NL East with a 20-17 record, 1.5 games ahead of Philadelphia Phillies. St Louis Cardinals lead the Central Division with a 3 game advantage over the Chicago Cubs, while the San Francisco Giants are atop NL West with a 28-16 record, one game ahead of the San Diego Padres.

(Image Courtesy: mlb.com, Betonline.ag)