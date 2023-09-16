MotoGP Bharat: From Riders To Bikes, All You Need To Know About Grand Prix Of India 2023

Quick links:
The inaugural MotoGP Bharat, also known as the IndianOil Grand Prix of India 2023, is all set to take place in India next week. During the three-day event, a total of 22 riders representing 11 teams will compete in various sessions, including practice, qualifying, a sprint race, and the main Grand Prix event, scheduled for next Sunday. These teams will be using motorcycles from manufacturers such as Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Ducati, and Aprilia.
The much-anticipated event is scheduled to be held at Greater Noida's Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to September 24.
The inaugural edition of MotoGP Bharat will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India. The event will also be live-streamed on JioCinema and Voot.
The Buddh International Circuit was opened in October 2011 ahead of the inaugural Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix. The construction of the venue began in 2009 after the Indian Olympic Association reached an agreement with Formula One Group to host the first-ever F1 race in the country. Only three editions of the Indian Grand Prix were held before the race from the F1 calendar was removed in 2013. Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull Racing-Renault won all three Indian Grand Prix races.
