MotoGP Bharat: From Riders To Bikes, All You Need To Know About Grand Prix Of India 2023

The inaugural MotoGP Bharat, also known as the IndianOil Grand Prix of India 2023, is all set to take place in India next week. During the three-day event, a total of 22 riders representing 11 teams will compete in various sessions, including practice, qualifying, a sprint race, and the main Grand Prix event, scheduled for next Sunday. These teams will be using motorcycles from manufacturers such as Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Ducati, and Aprilia.

3 things you need to know

The MotoGP Bharat is slated to be held in India for the first time

The event will take place at Greater Noida's Buddh International Circuit

A total of 11 teams and 22 riders will take part in the event from Sept 22 to 24

MotoGP Bharat: All teams and riders taking part in Grand Prix of India 2023

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team

Fabio Quartararo (France)

Franco Morbidelli (Italy)

Ducati Lenovo Team

Francesco Bagnaia (Italy)

Enea Bastianini (Italy)

Aprilia Racing

Aleix Espargaro (Spain)

Maverick Vinales (Spain)

Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez (Spain)

Joan Mir (Spain)

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller (Australia)

Brad Binder (South Africa)

Gresini Racing MotoGP (Ducati)

Alex Marquez (Spain)

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy)

Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati)

Johann Zarco (France)

Jorge Martín Almoguera (Spain)

Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati)

Luca Marini (Italy)

Marco Bezzecchi (Italy)

RNF MotoGP Team (Aprilia)

Miguel Oliveira (Portugal)

Raul Fernandez (Spain)

Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing (KTM)

Pol Espargaro (Spain)

Augusto Fernández Guerra (Spain)

LCR Honda Castrol/Idemitsu

Alex Rins (Spain)

Takaaki Nakagami (Japan)

MotoGP Bharat: When and where to watch Grand Prix of India 2023?

The much-anticipated event is scheduled to be held at Greater Noida's Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to September 24.

MotoGP Bharat: How to watch Grand Prix of India 2023?

The inaugural edition of MotoGP Bharat will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India. The event will also be live-streamed on JioCinema and Voot.

MotoGP Bharat: A brief about Buddh International Circuit

The Buddh International Circuit was opened in October 2011 ahead of the inaugural Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix. The construction of the venue began in 2009 after the Indian Olympic Association reached an agreement with Formula One Group to host the first-ever F1 race in the country. Only three editions of the Indian Grand Prix were held before the race from the F1 calendar was removed in 2013. Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull Racing-Renault won all three Indian Grand Prix races.

Image: AP