MotoGP Bharat: Updated Ticket Prices & Track Status Ahead Of Race Day In Buddh Circuit

The upcoming edition of the Indian Grand Prix, also known as the MotoGP Bharat, is all set to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Riders have started to come to India for the upcoming major motorsports in India and have also begun their practice. This is the first-ever MotoGP event that is being held in India.

3 things you need to know

A total of 11 teams will take part in the MotoGP Bharat 2023

This includes premium motorbike manufacturers like Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Ducati, and Aprilia.

The event will take place from September 22 to September 24

MotoGP Bharat: Updated Ticket Prices

As per Autocar, the ticket prices of the MotoGP Bharat vary from Rs 2,500 to Rs 40,000 and BookMyShow is the official ticketing partner of India's first-ever MotoGP event. The fans can also book the tickets from the official website of MotoGP Bharat. Indian Oil has been named the official sponsor of the MotoGP Bharat.

Under the Rs 2,500 slot, the fans can purchase tickets for the Picnic Stand North, Picnic Stand South/West and the Natural Stand South. The Rs 6,000 slot will let the fans watch the MotoGP Bharat from the Star Stand 1 East, Star Stand 3 East, Classic Stand 2 East and Classic Stand 1 West.

If the fans will want a premium view of the MotoGP Bharat, then they can purchase tickets of worth Rs 8,000 to 15,000 which contain the view of stands like Star Stand 2 East, Classic Stand 2 West, Premium Stand South, Classic Stand North and Premium Stand North.

The fans can also buy tickets worth Rs 20,000 to 40,000, which will let the fans watch the MotoGP Bharat from the Main Grandstand and the Platinum Stand.

MotoGP Bharat: Track Status

The MotoGP Bharat will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, which was first opened for India's first-ever Formula One race. The racing track has 13 challenging turns, which include eight right and five left. The straight set of the Buddh International Circuit is divided into two parts: uphill and downhill.

The uphill allows the riders to maintain a top speed a brake late whereas on the other hand downhill gives the riders a chance to maintain maximum acceleration. The parabola part of the stadium is at turns nine and ten, which will help the riders to avoid the turn and also can go beyond their speed limit.

The MotoGP Bharat organisers will want to touch a speed of 370 kmph after Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM set the high-speed record at 366.1 kmph. This is also possible due to the long back straight, which is around 01.06 km long.

Riders taking part in the MotoGP Bharat