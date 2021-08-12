'My Mom Is Faster Than Yours': T-shirt Of 7 Olympic Golds-winner Allyson Felix's Daughter

Nearly a week after becoming the most decorated American track athlete at the Tokyo Olympics, sprinter Allyson Felix has grabbed the attention once again for a completely different reason and that will just make you smile. As the country was basking in the glory of Felix's success, an adorable picture of the athlete with her little daughter donning a t-shirt with the tagline "My mom is faster than your mom" has gone viral on social media.

In the photograph, the ace sprinter can be seen holding the hand of her 2-year-old daughter while walking on the streets. The picture became an instant hit on the internet after American activist and writer Amy Siskind shared it on her Facebook page captioning "Gold medal Olympian Allyson Felix and her daughter. Can’t love this enough."

Take a look at the picture here:

The netizens were delighted to see the picture and flooded the comments section in no time. While one user commented, "In addition to being a top-notch athlete, she has also done a lot of advocacy for improved maternal care for black women. She is phenomenal [sic]." Meanwhile, another comment read, "She and her American teammates are to be commended for an outstanding job at the Olympics!! USA USA USA!! [sic]."

Star athlete survived a life-threatening pregnancy

According to a media report, pregnancy didn't come easy to the star athlete as she had to battle out a life-threatening pregnancy. She had to undergo an emergency C-section at 32 weeks after she was diagnosed with severe preeclampsia. Her daughter was not born healthy weighing merely 3 pounds, and she had to spend her first weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit.

It is worth mentioning here that Felix is the only female track and field athlete to ever win seven Olympic gold medals. With eleven total Olympic medals, she is the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history and broke Carl Lewis' record of 10 Olympic medals. Felix is also the most decorated athlete, in World Athletics Championships history with 18 career medals, and has the most gold medals.

Image Credits: @Amy Siskind/Facebook