Myanmar Swimmer Ditches Olympic Dream In Protest Against Military's 'murderous Regime'

One of Myanmar's top swimmers, Win Htet Oo has left his Olympic dream behind because he does not want to be a part of the "propaganda" regime. According to the swimmer, his participation in the game would mean standing against his people who are currently suffering under the military government. 26-year-old Win abandoned his dream and said that he is no longer going to Tokyo, reported Frontier Myanmar.

"Military government in Myanmar 'murderous'"

He called the current government 'a murderous regime' and added that he will not accept the MOC (Myanmar Olympic Committee). In a Facebook post of April, Ko Win Htet Oo wrote that he won't "march in the [opening ceremony’s] Parade of Nations under a flag steeped in my people’s blood.”

He also wrote that he will feel quite "disgusting" if he walked behind the flag in the Parade of Nations and smiling – pretending everything was all right. With sharp criticism, Win Htet Oo wrote that he wants International Olympic Committee (IOC) to know that Myanmar's Olympic committee is not legitimate and it undermines the Olympic values.

Ko Win Htet Oo's decision to stand with the people of the country when they have been fighting against the military regime where more than 750 civilians have lost their lives. On February 1, the military took over the government and the people have been demanding democracy to be returned. The people who lost their lives have been in a clash with the security forces of Myanmar. Several civil servants and workers have refused to exercise their duties in order to stand against the regime and show that they won't serve them.

“We’re not going to back down. The youth in #Myanmar are not going to back down. And we are going to keep struggling until we have freedom one way or the other.”

Win Htet Oo started swimming when he was 6 years old and today's he is recognized as one of the top swimmers of Myanmar. He had also moved to Melbourne, Australia, to train and reach Olympics. In 2019, the swimmer received the 50 metres freestyle Olympic selection time in the Southeast Asian Games.

Myanmar coup

Several international institutions have also condemned the junta for the coup and its use of violence against unarmed civilians. The world powers including the US, EU, and Britain have imposed sanctions targeting the military top group and their business interests.

The swimmer was invited to Tokyo after he achieved the 50 meters freestyle Olympic selection time at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. The International Olympic Committee added that Win Htet Oo did not show up to have a place for the Games, as awarded via world swimming body FINA’s qualifying system.