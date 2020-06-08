NASCAR Atlanta Results, Highlights From Kevin Harvick's Folds Of Honor Quiktrip 500 Win

NASCAR points leader Kevin Harwick took the checkered flag in the NASCAR Quiktrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (Monday IST). The Nascar Atlanta results saw Kevin Harvick seal his third career win at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is his second Nascar Quiktrip 500 win of the season. While the Nascar points leader Kevin Harvick led the most laps, Martin Truex Jr. earned his first two stage wins of the year in the NASCAR Atlanta results on Sunday.

Also Read: NASCAR Vows To Do Better Job Addressing Racial Injustice

NASCAR Atlanta results: Nascar points leader Kevin Harvick wins Folds of Honor Nascar QuikTrip 500

Before the Nascar quiktrip 500 began, NASCAR President Steve Phelps shared a message with his drivers as NASCAR honoured George Floyd's death with a moment of silence. While the NASCAR quiktrip 500 did not have any fans watching from the stands, like every other restarted race this season, it was business as usual for the drivers on the track. Chase Elliott started with a bang, leading the first 25 laps with Aric Almirola, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch making the top 5.

However, post restart Logano took the lead before, Kevin Harvick raced to the front at the end of 38 laps. Brad Keselowski faced a penalty for entering the pit road too fast, while John Hunter Nemechek spun out 15 minutes later for the second caution of the day.

Also Read: Oval Master: Allmendinger Wins On NASCAR Oval For 1st Time

A big bump from @Blaney pushes @MartinTruex_Jr past his teammate for the lead late in Stage 2!



📺: FOX 📱: https://t.co/oWWAut6pxx pic.twitter.com/BdLY5nkrW4 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 7, 2020

The NASCAR points leader over the next fifteen minutes opened up a huge lead over second-placed Kurt Busch, stretching to almost five seconds. However, Bosch responded in fierce style won the race off pit road and had the lead with just four laps to go. However, Kevin Harvick again took lead in the next 30 minutes, with Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney behind him.

In the meantime, Martin Truex Jr. registered back to back state wins, with Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin behind him. Kevin Harvick's domination continued despite a wave of pit stops with less than half an hour for the NASCAR Atlanta results. Harvick rode on and won the race by nearly four seconds. The Nascar Atlanta results saw Kyle Busch finishing second, Martin Truex Jr. ending up at the third spot.

Also Read: NASCAR Looks To Steer Clear Of Protests Over George Floyd

Also Read: NASCAR Announces Another Wave Of Races Through August