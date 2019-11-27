Watch Nate Diaz And Nick Diaz Lead The Most Infamous BRAWL In MMA History

The Strikeforce Nashville MMA show on CBS remains one of the most memorable events in MMA history. The match card was said to be a complete disaster with lacklustre performances throughout the evening. Having said that, what made the show memorable was a melee that occurred right after Jake Shield’s successful middleweight title defence against Dan Henderson. While some believe the incident left a black eye on the sport, for many, it was the best thing that happen that night.

Nick Diaz and brother Nate Diaz fired punches during a post-fight interview

During Jake Shields’ post-fight interview, a former opponent in Jason Mayhem Miller, who has had a successful fight the same evening managed to enter the cage and interrupted the interview as he uttered the words, “Where’s my rematch, buddy?” It was not a surprise that his teammates Nick Diaz and brother Nate Diaz were present in the cage during the incident, amongst other Gracie members. Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz were seemingly unhappy about the sudden confrontation and decided to take matters in their own hands which triggered an all-out war as chaos erupted in the middle of the octagon. With around 25 individuals in the cage at the time of the incident, it was difficult to determine who was engaged in the scrum and who were trying to break things up. The brawl may be completely uncalled for, but it was far and away the most consecutive action to take place that night.

Nate Diaz brawl: Nate's brother Nick Diaz and others faced punishment

While one may argue it was Jason Miller at fault for forcing himself in the cage to hype a rematch, it was team Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz who had fired the first shot. However, Mayhem was banned from the post-fight press conference, and the attackers faced subsequent punishments from the commission. Nick Diaz was also reportedly denied a spot on one of Strikeforce’s future events due to the incident.

This was not the first time Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz have been involved in a brawl, there are many accounts of the two being involved in similar incidents inside and outside of the cage. Nick Diaz was serving a five-year suspension from the UFC since September 2015 following a failed drug test at the UFC 183 event. Nick Diaz later made an appeal in 2016 which reduced the suspension to 18 months.

