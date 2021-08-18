Nathalie Maillet, Belgian F1 Circuit CEO, Found Dead, Allegedly Shot By Husband

Nathalie Maillet, the CEO of the Spa-Francorchamps Formula 1 circuit in Belgium, was found dead at her home in Gouvy, Belgium on Sunday. The local police say that Nathalie was at her home with her alleged mistress Ann Lawrence Durviaux when her husband Franz Dubois apparently walked in and saw the pair and proceeded to pull out his gun and shot both the women and then turned the gun himself.

The public prosecutor said in a statement: “At 00:10, the bodies of two women and one man were discovered by the police in a house in Gouvy, all three presenting gunshot wounds. According to our information, the male individual voluntarily used his firearm to kill both women, including his wife, before killing himself.”

Veronique Leonard, the mayor of Gouvy, said in a statement: “I was warned, around 2:30 AM, by the police, that a double murder, followed by a suicide, had been committed in the house.”

Maillet became the general manager of Spa-Francorchamps in 2016 and oversaw the modernisation of the circuit which hosted its first Grand Prix in 1925. Dubois, her husband was also a well-known individual in the world of motorsport both as a team owner and as the co-founder of the VW Fun Cup series.

FIA expresses its condolences

The FIA, F1’s governing body, also expressed its condolences for Maillet’s passing. “The FIA has been saddened to learn of the tragic death of Nathalie Maillet. Nathalie was the Chief Executive Officer at Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps since 2016 during which time she oversaw major development of the iconic racetrack which hosts a number of FIA championships. On behalf of the entire motorsport community, we wish to extend our condolences to her family and friends.”

The investigation is reportedly ongoing with forensics teams and ballistics experts examining the scene of the crime.

(Image Credits: @EuroNASCAR - Twitter)