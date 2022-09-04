National Games 2022 Anthem & Mascot Unveiled: Here's Everything We Know About It

A little over three weeks before the National Games 2022 are set to begin in Ahmedabad, Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the anthem and the mascot at an event that was also attended by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. The mascot's name is Saavaj, which means cub in Gujarati. Meanwhile, the anthem is rendered by singer Sukhwinder Singh. Here is a look at what is the significance of both the National Games anthem and the mascot.

Significance of National Games mascot & anthem

Mascot Saavaj is significant to India's cultural heritage and also symbolises the rapid growth the country is achieving in becoming a global leader. Meanwhile, the National Games anthem is symbolic of the philosophy of 'Judega India, Jitega India.' It has been sung by singer Sukhwinder Singh. The lyrics of the anthem are meant to inspire the youth of the nation to connect with historical places such as the Statue of Unity and Sabarmati. The song also captures the emotions of how athletes conquer adversity.

Launched the Mascot ‘Savaj’ and the Anthem of the 36th National Games at the curtain raiser event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/RlCYXs3xf7 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 4, 2022

Amit Shah praises Gujarat's development

While addressing a crowd of over 10,000 people, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Now, we have the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, and very soon we will have the world’s biggest sports city too. Once upon a time, we Gujjus were mostly seen as just businessmen. But Modiji started Khel Mahakumbh 11 years back and that event has become so big that as many as 55 lakh youngsters took part in this edition. We even offered a whopping Rs 29 crore as prize money to the winners."

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "We are delighted that the National Games are back after 7 years and this will one will be the biggest and grandest ever. It normally takes years to organise an event of this scale but Gujarat did this in less than three months. It is all thanks to the efforts of the CM, with IOA supporting our initiative in a big way. Over 12,000 athletes, officials and support stage will enjoy not only the sporting extravaganza but also the garba here."