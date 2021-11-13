National Sports Awards 2021: Check Out Full List Of Arjuna Award Winners

President Ram Nath Kovind today handed out the National Sports Awards 2021 which was announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports earlier this month. While 12 sportspersons were awarded the Khel Ratna, 35 Indian athletes were conferred with the Arjuna award this year. This includes 16 members of the Indian National Hockey team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics (barring Sreejesh PR and Manpreet Singh, who were conferred with the Khel Ratna). Apart from them, Wrestler Deepak Punia, boxer Simranjit Kaur, fencer Bhavani Devi and Paralympics medallist Bhavina Patel too were among the list of awardees. Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was the only player from the sport to win the Arjuna award this year.

While the National Sports Awards are normally presented on the occasion of the National Sports Day on August 29, this year owing to the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games, they were deferred to today, November 13.

National Sports Awards 2021: Full List of 35 Arjuna Awardees

Arpinder Singh (athletics) Simranjit Kaur (boxing) Shikhar Dhawan(cricket) Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman (fencing) Monika (hockey) Vandana Katariya (hockey) Sandeep Narwal (kabaddi) Himani Uttam Parab (mallakhamb) Abhishek Verma (shooting) Ankita Raina (tennis) Deepak Punia (wrestling) Dilpreet Singh (hockey) Harman Preet Singh (hockey) Rupinder Pal Singh (hockey) Surender Kumar (hockey) Amit Rohidas (hockey) Birendra Lakra (hockey) Sumit (hockey) Nilakanta Sharma (hockey) Hardik Singh (hockey) Vivek Sagar Prasad (hockey) Gurjant Singh(hockey) Mandeep Singh (hockey) Shamsher Singh (hockey) Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (hockey) Varun Kumar (hockey) Simranjeet Singh (hockey) Yogesh Kathuniya (para-athletics) Nishad Kumar (para-athletics) Praveen Kumar (para-athletics) Suhash Yathiraj (para badminton) Singhraj Adhana (para shooting) Bhavina Patel (para table-tennis) Harvinder Singh (para archery) Sharad Kumar (para-athletics)

Dronacharya Award Winners

Radhakrishnan Nair (Athletics), Sandhya Gurung (Boxing), Pritam Siwach (Hockey), Jai Prakash Nautiyal (Para Shooting), Subramanian Raman (Table Tennis)

Dronacharya Lifetime Award Winners

TP Ouseph (Athletics), Sarkar Talwar (Cricket), Harpal Singh (Hockey), Ashan Kumar (Kabaddi), Tapan Kumar Panigrahi (Swimming)

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports

Lekha KC (Boxing), Abhijeet Kunte (Chess), Davinder Singh Garcha (Hockey), Vikas Kumar (Kabaddi), Sajjan Singh (Wrestling)

Image: ANI