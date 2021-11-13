National Sports Awards 2021: Check Out Full List Of Arjuna Award Winners

Quick links:
Image: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind today handed out the National Sports Awards 2021 which was announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports earlier this month. While 12 sportspersons were awarded the Khel Ratna, 35 Indian athletes were conferred with the Arjuna award this year. This includes 16 members of the Indian National Hockey team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics (barring Sreejesh PR and Manpreet Singh, who were conferred with the Khel Ratna). Apart from them, Wrestler Deepak Punia, boxer Simranjit Kaur, fencer Bhavani Devi and Paralympics medallist Bhavina Patel too were among the list of awardees. Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was the only player from the sport to win the Arjuna award this year.
While the National Sports Awards are normally presented on the occasion of the National Sports Day on August 29, this year owing to the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games, they were deferred to today, November 13.
Radhakrishnan Nair (Athletics), Sandhya Gurung (Boxing), Pritam Siwach (Hockey), Jai Prakash Nautiyal (Para Shooting), Subramanian Raman (Table Tennis)
TP Ouseph (Athletics), Sarkar Talwar (Cricket), Harpal Singh (Hockey), Ashan Kumar (Kabaddi), Tapan Kumar Panigrahi (Swimming)
Lekha KC (Boxing), Abhijeet Kunte (Chess), Davinder Singh Garcha (Hockey), Vikas Kumar (Kabaddi), Sajjan Singh (Wrestling)