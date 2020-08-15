National Wrestling Camp For Tokyo Olympics To Begin In Sonepat And Lucknow From Sept 1

A total of 26 wrestlers in eight weight categories — 5 in freestyle (57, 65, 74, 86, 125kgs) and 3 in Greco-Roman (60, 77, 87kgs) — as well as six support staff will participate in the men’s wrestling camp at Sonepat, while a total of 15 wrestlers in five categories (50, 53, 57, 62, 68kgs) and four support staff will be seen in action at the women’s wrestling camp at Lucknow from September 1 to 30.

This decision to commence the camp has been taken by the Sports Authority of India with an eye on the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in 2021 and to ensure that those athletes who have already qualified for the Olympics and those who can still qualify for the Olympics, can begin on-field training.

Wrestlers who will be part of camps include Ravi Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Narsingh Yadav, Deepak Punia, Sumit, Gyanender, Sajan, Sunil Kumar, Nirmala Devi, Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Dhanda, Sakshi Malik, and Divya Kakran.



The athletes, coaches, and support staff joining SAI Sonepat and SAI Lucknow will be given SAI's mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival at the camp and resume training after a 14-day quarantine. The COVID guidelines of the Government of India, state government, and the SAI SOP will be adhered to strictly.

At present four wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat (women’s 53 kg), Bajrang Punia (men’s 65 kg freestyle), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (men’s 57 kg freestyle) and Deepak Punia (men’s 86 kg freestyle) have qualified for the Olympics. There are 18 Olympic categories, and wrestlers still have the opportunity to win more quota places at the Asian qualifiers and World Qualifiers next year.

