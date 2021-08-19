NBA 2021-22 Starts From 19th October; Full Schedule To Be Released On August 20th

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday released the list of the first four days of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season (October 19-22) which will feature eight national television games. The first four days of the season will feature games that will showcase 12 different teams, the last eight players to win the NBA Most Valuable Player Award and three rematches from last season’s playoffs.

When is NBA 2021-22 start date? When does the NBA full schedule come out

If you are still wondering as to when does the NBA full schedule come out well the complete game schedule for the 2021-22 season will be announced on Friday, August 20 which also include several milestone matchups that celebrate “NBA 75.” Another question is regarding when is the NBA 2021-22 start date? according to the NBA tip off schedule, the first game of the 2021-22 season will begin on Tuesday, October 19.

The first four days of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season (Oct. 19-22) will feature eight national television games as part of #KiaTipOff21, with TNT and ESPN airing two doubleheaders each! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/SZ9bSBhhDP — NBA (@NBA) August 17, 2021

The doubleheader will see the first game being played between the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks who will host the Brooklyn Nets a rematch of a 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals series. The second game will be played the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. In the Wednesday (October 20) doubleheader the first game will be played between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, while the second game, will take place between the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in a rematch of a 2021 Conference Semifinals series.

The 2021-22 regular season will run from October 19, 2021 till April 10, 2022. The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland. The 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament will be held April 12-15, followed by the start of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 16.

NBA Christmas Day games

The NBA Christmas day games will feature five games for the 14th year in a row. The Christmas day games begin with Atlanta Hawks facing the New York Knicks in New York. The Celtics will visit defending champions the Milwaukee Bucks. The Suns will host the Warriors, while Los Angeles Lakers with host the Brooklyn Nets. The Christmas Day schedule will conclude with the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Utah Jazz.