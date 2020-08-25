NBA, NFL Stars Speak Up Against Brutal Shooting Of Jacob Blake By Kenosha Police Officer

The NBA and NFL players have expressed their frustration after yet another African-American becoming a victim of racial profiling in the United States. On Sunday, Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old unarmed African-American was shot multiple times in the back by Kenosha police while he was trying to get back into his vehicle. According to reports, Blake was immediately taken to a hospital in Milwaukee where he remains in serious condition.

The shooting once again sparked protests in Wisconsin with nearly 100 people gathering outside Kenosha County Public Safety Building, chanting "No justice, no peace." Officials were forced to use tear gas to subdue the protests.

Wow. This Black man was shot several times in the back by @KenoshaPolice today. He was getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women. He’s in critical condition now. We demand JUSTICE! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/I1reDEp4nw — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

NBA, NFL stars react to Jacob Blake shooting

Footage of the tragic shooting was shared to social media by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who has reportedly been retained by Blake's family to represent them. Crump's tweet was repeatedly shared by NBA and NFL stars, who expressed their disgust over the actions of the police officers - who are yet to be identified.

Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma demanded the arrest of the police officers who were involved in the shooting:

ARREST THE COPS THAT TRIED TO KILL JACOB BLAKE https://t.co/mQyQ8Mgdl0 — kuz (@kylekuzma) August 25, 2020

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell shared Crump's tweet, writing Blake’s shooting is yet another example of why black people “don’t feel safe" in the US.

F THE GAMES AND PLAYOFFS!!! THIS IS SICK AND IS A REAL PROBLEM WE DEMAND JUSTICE! ITS CRAZY I DONT HAVE ANY WORDS BUT WTF MAN! THIS IS WHY WE DONT FEEL SAFE!!!! https://t.co/3E4Dd2wS3e — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 24, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks released a statement on Monday which read: "We firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the Black community. Our organisation will continue to stand for all Black lives as we demand accountability and systemic change on behalf of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sylville Smith, Ernest Lacy, Dontre Hamilton, Tony Robinson, Joel Acevedo and countless other victims.”

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer also addressed the shooting during his press conference on Monday:

Mike Budenholzer opens up his pregame press conference by talking about Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man who was shot in the back by Wisconsin police. “We need to have change,” Budenholzer said. “We need to be better.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 24, 2020

Several NFL players took to social media in the aftermath of the incident, demanding justice for Jacob Blake.

Tired of waking up to videos of people being gun downed by the police. — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 24, 2020

Stop killing unarmed black people. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) August 24, 2020

3 officers, 1 male? And the only way to subdue 1 man was to fire 7 rounds... — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 24, 2020

Damn they shot that man 7 times.... why can’t 3 officers subdue one male? I truly need answers y’all comment on everything else...... — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 24, 2020

Attempted murder.. I pray he survives. https://t.co/bGvhKzZTCv — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) August 24, 2020

Matt LaFleur’s opening remarks following Monday’s practice, on meeting with #Packers leadership council regarding Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha. “The social justice, the police brutality, the antiquated laws, just got to bring awareness to everybody that black lives matter.” pic.twitter.com/YOMUrTcuk2 — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 24, 2020

#Packers Aaron Rodgers: "There are antiquated laws that are prejudicial against people of color in this state." — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) August 24, 2020

Jacob Blake was shot in the back while he was entering his SUV. His three children - 3, 5 and 8 -- were in the car, Ben Crump told reporters. The shooting was captured on video by a bystander, Raysean White. The video shared to social media by Blake's attorney has already gotten over 7.5 million views and more than 60,000 retweets.

Tony Evers, Governor of Wisconsin, said he and his wife are hoping for Blake's recovery:

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

As our state reels from another attack against a Black man, as communities grieve and exercise their first amendment rights to demand justice, and as Jacob Blake fights for his life— we are reminded that racism is a public health crisis. There is no time to waste. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

As per the statement released by the District of Justice, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. It, so far, remains unclear as to why the officers confronted Blake in the first place and what instigated the shooting.

(Image Source: Official Twitter Handles, AP)