Neeraj Chopra Receives Khel Ratna Award: India's 'Golden Boy' Felicitated With Top Honour

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award from President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi. The 23-year-old javelin thrower was presented the prestigious sporting honour by the President of India at an award ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Earlier this year, Neeraj scripted history as he became only the second Indian athlete to win an individual Olympic gold medal.

India has previously won only two silver medals in the Olympic track and field by Norman Pritchard in the 200m and the 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games. History was made by 23-old-athlete Neeraj Chopra who brought glory to the nation with his mammoth throw of 87.58 m. In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record with his throw reaching 87.03m high. His second throw was at 87.58m, and his third throw touched 76.79m. Chopra’s throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt was enough for him to win the javelin title at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Apart from Neeraj, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, hockey player PR Sreejesh are the other Indian Olympic stars who were awarded the Khel Ratna on Friday. Paralympian Avani Lekhara, who won a gold medal in 50m rifle at Tokyo Olympics, was also presented the Khel Ratna this year. Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Manish Narwal are other athletes who were received the Khel Ratna for their outstanding achievements.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna winners list

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin) Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling) Sunil Chhetri (Football) Mithali Raj (Cricket) P Sreejesh (Hockey) Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player) Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter) Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower) Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton) Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter)

