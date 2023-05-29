Neeraj Chopra To Miss FBK Games In Hengelo, Sustains Muscle Strain

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has withdrawn himself from FBK Games due to muscle strain, the javelin thrower has announced it on his offiial Twitter handle. Neeraj who started his season on a winning note at the Doha Diamond League will now undergo a rehabilitation process as he wants to take all the precautionary measurs before getting back on track. The Olympic gold medalist has hinted that he is seeking a return next month.

Neeraj Chopra pulls out of FBK Games in Hengelo

Neeraj took to Twitter to make everyone aware of his decision. He tweeted, 'Injuries are part of the journey, but it's never easy.

"Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury. Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success.

"Will be back soon!"

"I am on the road to recovery, and will aim to be back on the track in June. Thank you for all your support!"

Neeraj earlier also pulled out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 having hurt his groin in the World Athletics Championships. The 25-year-old is scheduled to take part in Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland and Golden Spike Ostrava in the Czech Republic next month.

He will then travel to Hungary to participate in the World Athletics Championships followed by the Asian Games which is poised to take place from September 23 to October 8.