No Stopping Neeraj Chopra! 'Golden Boy' Wins Again In Most Nonchalant Way Possible- WATCH

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday took part in the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 in Switzerland. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist finished on top of the podium in the men's javelin event. Chopra won the gold medal at the prestigious event with a throw of 87.66 metres, which came in his fifth attempt. Julian Webber of Germany won the silver medal as he missed out on Chopra's mark by a whisker, recording a throw of 87.03 metres.

Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic won the 3rd prize with 86.13 metres throw. This is Chopra's second Diamond League win this year after Doha. The 25-year-old won a gold medal in Qatar with a throw of 88.67 metres in May this year.

In the final round 👏



He left it late, but @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 found the strength in his final attempt, throwing 87.66m to seal the win 💪



📸 @matthewquine#DiamondLeague 💎 #LausanneDL 🇨🇭 #India pic.twitter.com/XqfcRSQ8EJ — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 30, 2023

Neeraj Chopra on a historic run

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for his maiden Diamond League title. He then went on to win the Diamond League trophy in the grand finale a month later.

The Indian superstar had won the season-opening Diamond League meeting in Doha on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m. He has a personal best of 89.94m.

In the men's long jump, India's Murali Sreeshankar finished fifth with a below-par jump of 7.88m which he achieved in the third round.

The 24-year-old Sreeshankar, who had clinched the third spot in the Paris leg on June 9 for his maiden Diamond League podium finished had produced a career-best 8.41m during the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar earlier this month.